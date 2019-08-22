College football 2019: Running backs still matter in the Pac-12 — and especially at Arizona

Leaders of the Pac

The Pac-12 had more players rank in the top 10 nationally in rushing last season than any other conference:

Pac-12: 3

SEC: 2

Big Ten: 1

AAC: 1

ACC: 1

MWC: 1

Big 12: 1

All three players are back this year, as the Pac-12 returns five of its six leading rushers (national rank in parentheses):

Eno Benjamin, Arizona State: 1,642 yards (5)

J.J. Taylor, Arizona: 1,434 (7)

Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State: 1,380 (9)

Joshua Kelley, UCLA: 1,243 (18)

Zack Moss/Utah: 1,096 (41)