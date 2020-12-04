Colorado-Arizona storylines: A Plummer family surprise, an enduring cornerback and an emerging linebacker

“Obviously, you feel bad for Grant,” Brad Plummer said. “I’ve been there with my other son, Jack; he broke his ankle last year just as he was really starting to come into his groove.

“You don't want ... your kid to go into the game because someone gets hurt. It’s always terrible when any of the kids get hurt. But it's part of the game.”

Once the reality of the situation kicked in, Brad shifted his allegiance from black and gold to blue and red.

“Some of the other Purdue parents ... they basically had to scrape me off the ceiling,” he said. “I was a little fired up.”

Will Plummer was more circumspect when he talked to his dad the next day. The freshman said he felt sore. He acknowledged making some mistakes.

“But he knows that he played hard,” Brad Plummer said. “He knows that he was maybe not perfect all the time, maybe not pretty, but he moved the chains.

“I'm proud of him. I thought he played a great game, particularly when you consider how many times he got hit.”

