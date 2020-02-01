Commit confidential: Members of Arizona’s 2020 class speak out in support of Kevin Sumlin and the Wildcats

What appealed to you most about the UA?

Crump: “The coaches. Coach Sumlin produced a lot of NFL talent (at Texas A&M). Coach Demetrice Martin sent a lot of DBs to the league (from UCLA). I just felt like that was a good spot for me.”

Wilson: “The working environment. The sense of brotherhood. Everybody wants to win. Everybody’s on the same page.”

Brown: “With the coaches, it was more than just football — it was about life after football.”

Blackwell: “Location for me. It’s close to home. (Blackwell grew up in the Phoenix area.) The situation of the team, where they’re moving toward next year. The defensive line is a huge point that they’re trying to emphasize.”

Schooler: “It was just the best opportunity for me to come in and make an immediate impact … and also come out here and play with my brother again. (Schooler’s younger brother, Colin, is a linebacker for the Wildcats.) We always talked about in high school how cool it’d be to play with each other in college. At first, we didn’t get that opportunity. But when this came around, it was pretty hard to pass it up.”