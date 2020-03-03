Competitive nature won’t allow Grant Gunnell to assume Arizona Wildcats QB job is his to lose

Gunnell played more than he expected to as a freshman, and that experience only can benefit him. Gunnell initially figured his appearances would be limited to mop-up duty. It also was assumed that he’d play in no more than four games, thereby preserving his redshirt.

That likely was the original plan with Tate coming off a junior season in which he threw 26 touchdown passes. But the plan changed when Tate got hurt late in the Texas Tech game and struggled against Washington and USC. Sumlin announced that Gunnell would be part of the mix, redshirt be damned.

For his part, Gunnell tried to do everything he could to be prepared for whatever opportunities came his way.

“I was doing extra work,” Gunnell said, “making sure if my name was ever called, I had all the answers on the field when I was out there.”

Gunnell took care of the ball well, throwing just that one interception in 155 attempts. He prides himself on knowing what he’s supposed to do and where the ball is supposed to go.