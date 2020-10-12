‘Completely different’: Inside an Arizona Wildcats fall camp unlike any before it

Unable to engage in in-person, on-field drills, players and coaches could zero in on the playbook.

“That, mentally, has really put us ahead of the curve,” Mazzone said. “Now they … feel comfortable with the verbiage and all the things mentally that you need to know in this game. They can go out and just play.”

The Wildcats didn’t get their usual summer bonding time. Much of the team has been in Tucson since mid-June, but the players were divided into small groups for strength-and-conditioning workouts. They also had to follow strict in-and-out protocols. Veteran center Josh McCauley said that even after a month of workouts he still hadn’t seen some of his teammates.

But McCauley, a fifth-year senior, thought the freshmen in his group were further along than usual when camp opened.

“They’ve had so much more time to learn the playbook,” said McCauley, who’s currently out because of a knee injury. “That’s the hardest thing for freshman O-linemen. I think this has actually helped them.”

Evaluation period

Personal responsibility became a theme of the offseason when the team was scattered about the country.