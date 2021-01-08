Connecticut athlete Anthony Simpson commits to Arizona Wildcats

Jedd Fisch was about to call it a night on Friday. Then his phone rang, the new Arizona coach joked on Twitter.

That phone call was most likely a commitment from Connecticut two-way star Anthony Simpson, who committed to the Wildcats' 2021 recruiting class on Twitter. The 5-foot-11-inch, 180-pound Simpson, a Bloomfield, Conn. native, played running back and free safety at Bloomfield High School.

Simpson isn't rated by national recruiting websites and didn't have any known offers.

Simpson was the second high school recruit the UA landed on Friday, along with Florida safety Isaiah Taylor, the son of NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Jason Taylor.

Since Fisch has taken over at Arizona, he's added the aforementioned high school recruits and transfers in edge rusher Jason Harris (Colorado), cornerback Isaiah Rutherford (Notre Dame), safety Gunner Maldonado (Northwestern) and running back Drake Anderson (Northwestern).

Arizona has 25 players either signed or committed for '21. Five of Arizona's five remaining verbal commitments from high school prospects are Simpson, Taylor, three-star quarterback Clay Millen, cornerback Jakelyn Morgan and linebacker KC Ossai.

Below are highlights of Simpson, courtesy of his Hudl account:

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

