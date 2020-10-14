Connection between Arizona WR Boobie Curry, QB Grant Gunnell goes beyond football field

If the Arizona Wildcats offense is in a tight spot this season — needing to convert to keep a drive or game alive — don’t be surprised if Grant Gunnell looks Boobie Curry’s way.

The two go way back. They met at Deion Sanders’ Prime 21 Camp in the Dallas area when they were freshmen in high school. Gunnell attended Houston’s St. Pius X. Curry attended Stafford.

They became fast friends. One was a quarterback, the other a receiver. They shared a work ethic and a drive to improve.

Curry transferred to St. Pius X after his sophomore year, and they blossomed into one of the most prolific pitch-and-catch combos in Texas. Curry hauled in 122 receptions — including a state-record 26 in one game — for 1,576 yards and 18 touchdowns. He had offers from blue-blood programs across the country.

Curry chose Arizona in large part because Gunnell did. In Tucson, they could continue what they started in Houston. The two are roommates, and their bond is stronger than ever.

“That matters,” Curry said. “When things (get) rough and tough on the field, when it’s hard to move the ball downfield, we always have a little connection to make a play happen, just get through … adversity.”