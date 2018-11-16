Arizona has been recruiting Texas since long before Kevin Sumlin was hired in January. Still, Sumlin's Lone Star State roots and Arizona's renewed interest in the state has led to a bit of a bonanza.
Four of Arizona's 2019 commits hail from Texas, a number that already ties the total from the 2018 class.
Arizona's top recruit, quarterback Grant Gunnell, hails from Texas.
So does the Wildcats' top target.
Arizona is in serious contention to land Bobby Wolfe, a four-star cornerback from Houston. Per 247sports.com, Wolfe is considered to be the 34th-best cornerback nationally and a top 40 player in the state of Texas. The 6-foot-1-inch, 180-pound Wolfe just wrapped up his last season at Houston’s Madison High School and is focused on graduating and choosing his next destination for next four years.
Wolfe decommitted from Texas A&M on Oct. 28, two days after he watched the Wildcats beat Oregon 44-15 in Tucson. He’s also considering Arkansas, Ole Miss and Baylor. The Star talked with Wolfe via phone to talk about his visit to Arizona, why he decommitted from Sumlin’s old stomping grounds and what he’s looking for in a school:
How was your visit to Arizona?
A: “It was lit. It was everything I expected it to be. Coach (Clarence) McKinney and Coach Sumlin have been recruiting even before they left Texas A&M. But Arizona was amazing. The weather was straight: it wasn’t too hot or wasn’t too cold and the players there were super cool. It’s a place I definitely see myself playing at for the next four years if I were to commit.”
What do you like about Kevin Sumlin?
A: “He’s straight-up. He’s really blunt and he’s straight to the point. He doesn’t mess around and tells you something that you want to hear. He’s just that type of coach. He’s cool and you can have fun, but when it comes down to business time, he wants to handle business and I’m cool with that.”
How about cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin and safeties coach John Rushing?
A: “Those are my guys! Them boys are about their energy and they have everything that I’m looking for. They keep it 100 and they want to see me play on that football field and that’s what I need. I need to play and they want me to play so that’s glory, we both win.”
What makes Texas high school football so special?
A: “Bro, it’s incredible. It’s more lit than college football, it’s more lit than the NFL I promise you, especially during playoff time. It’s amazing and it’s crazy. We turn stadiums upside down out here in Texas especially in high school football. And we have so many electrifying athletes in Texas, everybody can play ball.”
Has the recruiting process been stressful for you and your family?
A: “I wouldn’t say stressful, but I have to make sure that I make the right decision. Like for me decommitting, I felt like that was the best decision. As far as it being stressful, I really wouldn’t consider it to be stressful, you just make sure that you make the right choice because at the time it could seem like the right choice, but later down the line you realize that it probably wasn’t the best choice. And that’s not what I want to do. I don’t want that to happen to me when I graduate and go to college.”
When it comes down to making the right choice, what factors go into your decision?
A: “Am I going to play? And my education. I’m not going to be a football player for the rest of my life and by the time I turn 40, I’m going to be an old man and it’ll be time for me to stop playing so of course education plays a big part in my decision. And I don’t want my parents worrying about me for the next four years.”
What’s life like for you outside of football?
A: “I like to be with my family. I also have a girlfriend and we always go out on dates. We really don’t talk about football unless it’s about the schools that are recruiting me. Other than that, we don’t really discuss football and I really like to keep football away until it’s business time because when it’s business time, I’m in it. I like to keep football away from my family as much as I can.”
Which NFL player do you model your game after?
A: “Jalen Ramsey. Man, that’s the dude. That’s a bad man. I’m telling you: he’s cold as hell. It’s not even his raw talent, it’s the work that he puts in and he talks trash to anyone that he wants to. He puts enough work to back it up and that’s my style. I talk to quarterbacks any type of way I want to because eventually I’m going to pick him off. Throw it over here three times, I’m going to pick it off twice. I never feel intimidated and I know the difference between overlooking somebody and knowing that you got real competition in your face, but I never feel intimidated by anybody. I don’t care if you have five stars or 50 stars, it really doesn’t matter because once you line up against me, it’s my plate versus your plate.”
How do you find the balance of trash talking before emotions get the best of you?
A: “As the years go by, you learn that you’re going to get beat. The minute you let your emotions take over you after you get beat, you’re done. The game is over for you and they’re gonna pick on you all night because you’re not in your right mind. As a defensive back, you gotta keep that to a level. Talk trash, but don’t let anything they say get to you, because the minute that happens, you’re done. Once they’re in your head, the game is over. You might as well go sit on the bench.”
You dealt with three head coaching changes in high school. Will that experience help you make the transition to college?
A: “I don’t care who I play for, just put me on the field. It doesn’t matter what coach it is, just let me play and I will do whatever you need me to do and I’m going to get it done. I don’t let my emotions get in front of my future, I just can’t so I’m not worried about no coaching changes. The coaches don’t play for us, we play for us but not a lot of people think like that.”
If you were to commit to Arizona, what are the Wildcats getting out of you?
A: “You’re going to get a leader. My style of play is incredible and it rubs off on players and once you put a Lion inside of a den, everybody else want to be Lions. Everybody wants to make plays, everybody wants the clout and everybody wants the juice. Not like everybody wants to be the alpha male, but everybody wants to make plays because they want to be seen. That’s just me and I’ve never been the type to put my hands on an athlete to make him listen to me because he’s going to see my drive and automatically follow.”