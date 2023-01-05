Cornerbacks coach DeWayne Walker announces he's leaving UA program

DeWayne Walker announced Thursday that he’s leaving the Arizona football program, putting the Wildcats in the market for a cornerbacks coach.

Walker was part of Jedd Fisch’s first round of hiring in early 2021 and has spent the past two seasons at Arizona. Walker tweeted that he was leaving the UA “to pursue other opportunities.”

“I appreciate all the hard work of the players I had the opportunity to coach,” Walker wrote. “I valued teaching these young man what I know about football and life. Gonna miss you guys. Onto the next chapter.”

Walker brought a wealth of experience to Arizona. He has worked for multiple NFL teams, served as the defensive coordinator at UCLA and was the head coach for four seasons at New Mexico State.