This summer, each member of the Star sports team will assemble a list of the five most memorable Arizona games they’ve covered since joining the beat. This week, Justin Spears will reflect on five football and men’s basketball games:

Spears’ No. 4:

Arizona ends six-year Territorial Cup drought, beats Arizona State

What went down: The UA football team knocked off ASU for the first time since 2016 in Tucson, winning 38-35 on Nov. 25, 2022.

What we wrote at the time: More than 20 minutes after the final whistle, the chants still could be heard bouncing off the concrete holding up Arizona Stadium.

“U of A! U of A!”

After years of misery, season upon season of disappointment, the Arizona Wildcats finally gave their fans something to celebrate.

Arizona withstood a pair of rallies, forged a comeback of its own and held on for dear life in a heart-stopping Territorial Cup matchup Friday afternoon. The UA survived, defeating Arizona State 38-35 in front of an announced crowd of 49,865 — many of whom stormed the field after the game.

Veteran tailback Michael Wiley had a career game, rushing for 214 yards and three touchdowns and earning the Bob Moran MVP Award. Freshman linebacker Jacob Manu was involved in two critical defensive plays down the stretch.

“Just the emotions from the past few years and the results that we had, this one feels good,” said Wiley, who had 265 total yards. “Especially to win it at home. It feels good to get the Cup back here. And in the future, it’s gotta stay here.”

The Wildcats ended a five-game losing streak against the Sun Devils, claiming the Territorial Cup for the first time since 2016. Arizona finished its second season under Jedd Fisch at 5-7, 3-6 in the Pac-12 — a four-win improvement over 2021.

The Territorial Cup itself, lost somewhere in the mass of bodies on the field after the game, finally made its way to Fisch in the tunnel outside the locker room. He smiled and held it aloft, his white shirt sopping with green Powerade, before passing it around to the players.

“In the end, credit to our players. Players win,” Fisch said. “It was a great feeling in that locker room. Our players deserve that victory, and they’ve earned it with how hard they worked.”

— Michael Lev

Player of the game: Wiley’s 212 yards and three touchdowns en route to the rivalry’s MVP award is worth noting, but the unsung hero of the game is Manu for his heroic defensive efforts. He pressured ASU quarterback and Tucson native Trenton Bourguet, who fumbled the ball that was recovered by UA defensive tackle Tia Savea. On ASU’s final possession, with a chance to tie or win the game, Manu hit Bourguet’s arm on a pass that was intercepted by safety Isaiah Taylor to seal the triumph for the Wildcats.

By the numbers: 2,191, the days between Arizona’s last two Territorial Cup victories. During the Wildcats’ Territorial Cup drought, then-UA athletic director Greg Byrne took the same role at Alabama and was replaced by Dave Heeke; Khalil Tate became a national phenomenon, the UA program fired head coach Rich Rodriguez, hired — and fired — Kevin Sumlin, hired Fisch and lost to Northern Arizona for the first time since 1932.

The aftermath: The burden of losing to the Sun Devils went by the wayside for at least one year. Ever since the Wildcats set a school rushing record and clobbered the Sun Devils without attempting a pass in the second half in 2016, Arizona lost to ASU five straight seasons, including the nationally televised 70-7 humiliation in 2020. Arizona fans were subjected to years of driving past a billboard on Interstate 10 purchased by ASU alumni, which displayed the final scores of the Sun Devils’ streak against the Wildcats. The 2022 win put Arizona at 5-7 on the season, but despite not qualifying for a bowl game, the victory over ASU served as a launching pad for an Arizona team expected to contend in 2023 for its first bowl berth since 2017.