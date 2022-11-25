D-linemen Paris Shand, Sterling Lane II available for Arizona in Territorial Cup

Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ game against Arizona State for the Territorial Cup on Friday at Arizona Stadium (1 p.m., FS1):

* Defensive tackle Paris Shand and defensive end Sterling Lane II are dressed and participated in warmups after missing time recently. Shand missed the past two games, while Lane was out last week. Lane worked with the twos during warmups.

* Defensive tackle Dion Wilson Jr., who also sat out last week, was not spotted during warmups. The Wildcats’ second-team defensive tackles were Tiaoalii Savea and Jacob Kongaika.

* Josh Donovan is slated to get the start at left guard. Donovan is one of 18 players participating in the pregame Senior Day ceremony. Donovan started the first seven games this season before getting hurt at Washington. Freshman Wendell Moe has started the past three contests. Expect the two to continue to rotate at that spot.

* For ASU, center Ben Scott is expected to return to the lineup after sitting out last week vs. Oregon State.

* Arizona is wearing blue jerseys, white pants and white helmets. The Wildcats are 1-0 in those uniforms (North Dakota State). ASU is wearing white jerseys, gold pants and gold helmets