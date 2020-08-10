Dads of UA’s Grant Gunnell and Brenden and Colin Schooler support kids’ desire to play

“Absolutely, that’s a concern,” Tom Schooler said. “But they could go get it today by going to the grocery store. It doesn’t matter where they get it. The fact of the matter is, it can be gotten. You do the best you can to mitigate that.

“You’re going to have to leave it up to the players to be smart. With the testing you’re going to have, there’s less of a likelihood of doing something stupid.”

Chris Gunnell said his son is “very careful” and strives to be a role model for his teammates. Chris visited Grant over the weekend and came away sensing that the nucleus of the team is “laser-focused” on the upcoming season.

“This has not been fun,” Chris Gunnell said, referring to the restrictions placed upon the players for their safety. “To not get to the fruits of their labor would be very disappointing.”

Both dads said they’d be willing to sign waivers absolving the UA of any responsibility if something happened to their sons.

“If you want us to sign a waiver, we’ll sign a waiver,” Tom Schooler said, adding that he understands and sympathizes with the families that have opted out. One UA player, reserve quarterback Kevin Doyle, has elected not to play this season.