DE Hunter Echols expected to start as Arizona Wildcats host Mississippi State

Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ home opener against Mississippi on Saturday at Arizona Stadium (8 p.m., FS1):

* UA edge rusher Hunter Echols, who missed most of the second half last week at San Diego State because of an upper-body injury, worked with the first team during warmups. He’s expected to start.

* Cornerback Treydan Stukes, who sat out the opener while recovering from a leg injury, worked with the second unit in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11. He should make his 2022 debut tonight. Isaiah Rutherford is expected to make his second straight start opposite Christian Roland-Wallace.

* Right guard Jonah Savaiinaea, who missed the end of the SDSU game because of dehydration, worked with the ones and will start.

* The start of the game will air on FS2 if the Georgia Southern-Nebraska game runs long.

* Arizona is wearing blue shirts, blue pants and white helmets. MSU is wearing white shirts, gray pants and maroon helmets. The Bulldogs were 12.5-point favorites about 20 minutes before kickoff.