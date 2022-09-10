 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DE Hunter Echols expected to start as Arizona Wildcats host Mississippi State

091122-tuc-spt-uafb-p2.jpg

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch greets a fan as the team begins the Wildcat Walk on the way to Arizona Stadium to face Mississippi State, Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 10, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ home opener against Mississippi on Saturday at Arizona Stadium (8 p.m., FS1):

* UA edge rusher Hunter Echols, who missed most of the second half last week at San Diego State because of an upper-body injury, worked with the first team during warmups. He’s expected to start.

* Cornerback Treydan Stukes, who sat out the opener while recovering from a leg injury, worked with the second unit in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11. He should make his 2022 debut tonight. Isaiah Rutherford is expected to make his second straight start opposite Christian Roland-Wallace.

* Right guard Jonah Savaiinaea, who missed the end of the SDSU game because of dehydration, worked with the ones and will start.

* The start of the game will air on FS2 if the Georgia Southern-Nebraska game runs long.

* Arizona is wearing blue shirts, blue pants and white helmets. MSU is wearing white shirts, gray pants and maroon helmets. The Bulldogs were 12.5-point favorites about 20 minutes before kickoff.

Be sure to follow @TheWildcaster and @MichaelJLev on Twitter for updates during and after game.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

