DE Russell Davis II becomes latest in-state recruit to commit to Arizona Wildcats

Jedd Fisch and his staff have landed another in-state recruit.

Russell Davis II, an edge rusher from Hamilton High School in Chandler, committed to Arizona on Saturday.

Davis, a three-star prospect, is the second player from Hamilton to commit to the UA in this class, joining offensive lineman Grayson Stovall. Three of the Wildcats’ nine commits for 2022 are from within the state. Linebacker Tristan Monday of Scottsdale Saguaro is the other.

Since he was hired in December, Fisch has pledged to recruit the state of Arizona hard. He and his staff have followed through on that promise. Their work began with the NCAA transfer portal, which has yielded six players originally from Arizona high schools.

Davis, whom Rivals lists at 6-4, 215 pounds, also held offers from Boston College, Fresno State, Iowa State and San Diego State, among others.