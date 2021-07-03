 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DE Russell Davis II becomes latest in-state recruit to commit to Arizona Wildcats
editor's pick

DE Russell Davis II becomes latest in-state recruit to commit to Arizona Wildcats

UA Arizona Wildcats football recruiting logo 2021

Jedd Fisch and his staff have landed another in-state recruit.

Russell Davis II, an edge rusher from Hamilton High School in Chandler, committed to Arizona on Saturday.

Davis, a three-star prospect, is the second player from Hamilton to commit to the UA in this class, joining offensive lineman Grayson Stovall. Three of the Wildcats’ nine commits for 2022 are from within the state. Linebacker Tristan Monday of Scottsdale Saguaro is the other.

Since he was hired in December, Fisch has pledged to recruit the state of Arizona hard. He and his staff have followed through on that promise. Their work began with the NCAA transfer portal, which has yielded six players originally from Arizona high schools.

Davis, whom Rivals lists at 6-4, 215 pounds, also held offers from Boston College, Fresno State, Iowa State and San Diego State, among others.

The son of former NFL defensive tackle Russell Davis, who spent six seasons with the Cardinals, "Deuce" Davis projects to play strong-side linebacker in defensive coordinator Don Brown's system.

Here’s a look at the Wildcats’ 2022 class to date:

  • Kyron Chambers, CB, Dallas (South Oak Cliff HS)
  • Jonah Coleman, RB, Stockton, Calif. (Lincoln HS)
  • Russell Davis II, DE, Chandler (Hamilton HS)
  • Tacario Davis, CB, Long Beach, Calif. (Millikan HS)
  • Noah Fifita, QB, Anaheim, Calif. (Servite HS)
  • Tristan Monday, LB, Scottsdale (Saguaro HS)
  • Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Honolulu (St. Louis HS)
  • Grayson Stovall, OL, Chandler (Hamilton HS)
  • Jermaine Wiggins Jr., TE/DE, North Bridgton, Maine (Bridgton Academy)

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Four of the most surprising Olympic gold medal winners

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News