The Arizona Wildcats might have a decent defense after all.
Arizona limited Texas Tech to a single touchdown in the first half, and the Wildcats lead the Red Raiders 13-7 at halftime of their game Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.
Khalil Tate has thrown and run for a touchdown but also has turned the ball over three times. The story of the first half, though, was the UA defense.
The Wildcats had allowed 40-plus points in four straight games entering Saturday. Arizona held Texas Tech to seven points and intercepted quarterback Alan Bowman two times.
Lorenzo Burns and Anthony Pandy have the picks. Burns also has two pass breakups. Tony Fields II has a team-high six tackles.
In a game that was supposed to be a shootout – the over/under closed at 74 – the first quarter featured more picks and punts (eight) than points (seven). Bowman threw a pair of interceptions in the opening period; Tate threw one. He also lost a fumble.
The only scoring in the first quarter came on SaRodorick Thompson’s 1-yard touchdown run with 49 seconds left in the period. It was set up by a phenomenal, 39-yard diving reception by 6-6 Texas Tech receiver T.J. Vasher.
While Arizona’s defense was playing its best ball of the season, its offense was scuffling. The unit finally showed signs of life on the final play of the quarter, when Tate connected with Bam Smith on a screen pass for 46 yards. The Wildcats had only 44 net yards before that play.
The big play by Smith led to a touchdown. Four plays later, Tate found Stanley Berryhill III for a 12-yard touchdown pass.
After the UA defense forced two more Texas Tech punts, Tate took off – and Arizona Stadium partied like it was 2017.
Tate kept the ball and raced through the Red Raiders for an 84-yard touchdown run. It was the longest run of Tate’s career, and his longest run since the ’17 season, when he was healthy and breaking off big plays on a weekly basis. Tate punctuated the run by jubilantly stomping his feet in the south end zone.
Lucas Havrisik missed the extra-point try, leaving the score at 13-7. Texas Tech drove to the UA 15-yard line, but the Red Raiders couldn’t cash in. Holder Mark Richardson bobbled the snap on a field-goal attempt and tried to run for the first down. Jalen Harris stuffed him for a loss of 3 yards.
Arizona drove into field-goal range, but Havrisik missed a 51-yard field-goal attempt.
The Wildcats were in position to run out the clock at the end of the half, but they attempted a pass that was intercepted with 17 seconds left. Fortunately for Arizona, Texas Tech incurred a personal foul after the play, pushing the ball back to its 45.