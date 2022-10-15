Defenseless in Seattle: Wildcats can’t stop Huskies’ pass attack, drop second straight

SEATTLE — Arizona’s defense just isn’t there yet.

One week it’s the run. The next it’s the pass.

Either way, it isn’t good enough at this point in Jedd Fisch’s tenure to win games against upper-echelon Pac-12 offenses.

The latest example came Saturday at Husky Stadium. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. basically did whatever he wanted whenever he wanted in the Huskies’ 49-39 victory over the Wildcats. It was the third time in the past four games that Arizona has allowed 49 points.

Penix, the leading passer in the Pac-12, set a school record with 516 passing yards. The previous record was 455 yards by Cody Pickett in 2001 — also against Arizona. Penix completed 36 of 44 passes with four touchdowns and no picks.

The Wildcats (3-4, 1-3 Pac-12) head into their bye with a two-game losing streak. The Huskies (5-2, 2-2) snapped a two-game skid.

Aside from a pair of fourth-down stops in the first half, the UA defense did little to slow UW’s attack. The Huskies scored touchdowns on four consecutive drives bridging the second and third quarters. The only times they didn’t score in the second half: a missed field goal and end-of-game kneel-downs.

"We did a really good job stopping the run," Fisch said after Arizona limited Washington to 79 yards on the ground. "We made then turn into a one-dimensional passing team. Unfortunately they did it extremely well. When they pass the ball like they did today, it's hard to hold them back."

The UA offense put up 39 points. Jayden de Laura passed for 400 yards and four touchdowns. But with the defense getting only a handful of stops most weeks, the offense has to pitch a perfect game, or close to it, for Arizona to win. That’s a lot to ask.

A two-play sequence in the third quarter illustrated just how much Arizona’s pass defense struggled Saturday.

Penix connected with Giles Jackson for a 38-yard touchdown, but the play was nullified by a holding penalty.

On the very next snap, Penix hit Rome Odunze for a 48-yard score. Penix had enough time to drift to his right and wait for Odunze to come open. He ended up wide open after cornerback Treydan Stukes fell down. Odunze caught the ball like a punt and strolled into the end zone.

"It's very challenging to be able to hold up for as long as they were asked to hold up today on the back end," Fisch said. "I felt like there were a lot of seconds back there. That's just not a recipe for being able to have a great passing defense.

"We've got to get the rush improved. We've got to be able to get to the quarterback and throw him off his game a little bit. Unfortunately, we weren't able to do that nearly as much as we wanted to."

In an effort to try to steal a possession in a game he knew would be a shootout, Fisch signed off on an onside kick to start the second half. Washington recovered the ball at the UA 48 and quickly capitalized on that excellent field position.

On the second play of the series, Penix connected with Odunze for a 45-yard score. Desperate for a pass rush, Arizona tried a blitz. That left DJ Warnell Jr. in one-on-one coverage with Odunze, who beat him for the TD.

Odunze became the first player in UW history to record four consecutive 100-yard receiving games. He finished with nine catches for 169 yards and two scores.

To their credit, the Wildcats kept battling. After Washington’s Peyton Henry missed a field goal — a rare instance where UW coach Kalen DeBoer didn’t go for it on fourth down — Arizona drove 71 yards in four plays. De Laura’s second TD pass to Tetairoa McMillan, plus a two-point conversion, made it 42-39 with 9:51 to play.

The Huskies had little trouble reopening a double-digit lead. They drove 75 yards in eight plays. A holding penalty on Warnell set up Cameron Davis’ 19-yard touchdown run, which made it 49-39 with 5:30 remaining.

Arizona drove into field-goal range, but Tyler Loop missed from 41 yards with 1:23 left. He earlier had made a career-long 48-yarder.

"There was not one part in that game that our guys (thought) we were out of it. And we weren't," Fisch said. "It was a three-point game. That's football. That's what it's supposed to be."

The game started inauspiciously for the offense — but promisingly for the defense.

Arizona went three-and-out on its first drive for only the second time this season. On Washington’s first play from scrimmage, freshman Jacob Manu – elevated to the starting lineup this week – registered a tackle for loss. The Wildcats didn’t have any last week vs. Oregon, the first time that had happened since 2011. They had four in the first half and six for the game - although, critically, Penix wasn’t sacked.

On the next UW series, Penix had far too much time to operate. His 23-yard touchdown pass to Jalen McMillan gave Washington a 7-0 lead.

The first fourth-down stop gave Arizona a much-needed jolt. Manu, Christian Young and Jalen Harris teamed to bring down Wayne Taulapapa for a 2-yard loss on fourth-and-2.

Four plays later, de Laura connected with McMillan for a 46-yard touchdown. McMillan caught a crossing route, slipped a tackler at the 35 and raced into the end zone. It was the freshman’s fifth touchdown of the season. He'd later add his sixth as part of a career-best seven-catch, 132-yard outing.

Washington responded with a 75-yard TD drive. The biggest play was Penix’s 45-yard pass to Ja’Lynn Polk. Davis scored on a direct snap from the 1 to give the Huskies a 14-7 lead 1:14 into the second quarter.

Further fourth-down follies followed. Arizona again stopped Washington at the UA 19. Warnell, another newcomer to the starting lineup, made the play this time, tackling Davis for no gain.

The Wildcats advanced to the UW 11, where they also faced fourth-and-1. De Laura attempted to pitch the ball to Jonah Coleman. The pitch hit the turf before Coleman scooped it up and ran past the first-down marker. However, the officials ruled the play to be an incomplete forward pass. Although replay showed that that ruling was incorrect, the play was dead as soon as it was ruled incomplete.

Arizona’s defense forced a three-and-out, with Manu getting credit for another TFL. The Wildcats quickly capitalized. De Laura hit Dorian Singer for a 39-yard touchdown to make it 14-14 with 2:23 left in the half.

Washington had plenty of time to counter — and Penix had plenty of time to pick the defense apart. His 4-yard TD pass to Sam Adams II with eight seconds left in the half gave the Huskies a 21-14 lead.

Extra points

Receiver Jacob Cowing missed a portion of warmups to get re-taped and exited briefly in the second half because of an ankle injury. He was able to return and finish the game.

Starting left guard Josh Donovan got hurt during an extra-point attempt late in the first half. Sam Langi took his spot in the second half. Fisch said Donovan hurt his knee.

Tailback Michael Wiley dressed but did not play because of an oblique injury. Coleman and DJ Williams handled all the backfield touches.

Cornerback Isaiah Rutherford (knee) and defensive tackle Tiaoalii Savea (ankle) remained out.

Defensive tackle Dion Wilson Jr. wore a face covering during early warmups. The air quality has been rated as unhealthy in the Seattle area this weekend.