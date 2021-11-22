Defensive coordinator talk can wait; Jedd Fisch, Wildcats focused solely on Territorial Cup

Jedd Fisch has a busy week ahead.

The Arizona Wildcats coach has to hire a new defensive coordinator after Don Brown accepted the head job at UMass on Monday. Fisch also has to figure out how to get his team to play better. If not, Arizona won’t stand a chance against rival Arizona State on Saturday.

But Fisch knows you can’t win a war that’s being waged on two fronts. So after opening his Territorial Cup Week news conference by congratulating Brown, Fisch deferred all questions about the coordinator vacancy to Sunday, when Fisch plans to meet with the Tucson media to wrap up the season. The sole focus this week, he said, is on finding a way to beat ASU. To that end, Fisch shut down media access for the remainder of the week.

To further underscore the point, Fisch told the players that everyone would travel to Tempe — unless they fail to carry out their responsibilities.

“If you’re late to a class, you can take your name off the list,” Fisch said. “If you’re late to treatment, you can take your name off the list. If you don’t do what you’re supposed to do, take your name off the list. Because if you’re not focused 1,000% on doing things right this week, we’re not going to have a chance.