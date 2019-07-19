Days after losing a defensive end recruit, the Arizona Wildcats gained one back.
Dion Wilson of Perris, California tweeted Friday that he is verbally committing to the UA. The 6-foot-6-inch, 240-pounder chose the Wildcats over offers from Arizona State, New Mexico, Kansas State, Sacramento State and others. (You can watch his highlights here).
Thank You God From up Above🐻⬇️🔵🔴@ArizonaFBall @IonaCoach @CoachSumlin @coach_meat @GregBiggins @greg_zomalt @OVHS_ATHLETICS @DemetricDWarren @prowaytraining @Platinum_Athl @Scott_Schrader pic.twitter.com/LWD3CuBxq3— Dion Wilson Jr. “TANK” (@DionxGucci) July 20, 2019
Both 247Sports.com and Rivals.com list Wilson as a three-star prospect. In a Twitter post, Wilson thanked his mom, sister, stepdad and "Coach Iona and Coach Meat" — UA defensive line coach Iona Uigalelei and cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin, who scouts Southern California's Inland Empire. Wilson was among a number of recruits who visited Tucson for the spring game in April.
Wilson's decision comes three days after Robert Wooten, a three-star defensive end, announced that he was decommitting and will look elsewhere. Arizona now has nine players on board for 2020; Wilson is the only defensive lineman.