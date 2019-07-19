UA Arizona Wildcats football recruiting logo USE ME

Days after losing a defensive end recruit, the Arizona Wildcats gained one back.

Dion Wilson of Perris, California tweeted Friday that he is verbally committing to the UA. The 6-foot-6-inch, 240-pounder chose the Wildcats over offers from Arizona State, New Mexico, Kansas State, Sacramento State and others. (You can watch his highlights here).

Both 247Sports.com and Rivals.com list Wilson as a three-star prospect. In a Twitter post, Wilson thanked his mom, sister, stepdad and "Coach Iona and Coach Meat" — UA defensive line coach Iona Uigalelei and cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin, who scouts Southern California's Inland Empire. Wilson was among a number of recruits who visited Tucson for the spring game in April. 

Wilson's decision comes three days after Robert Wooten, a three-star defensive end, announced that he was decommitting and will look elsewhere. Arizona now has nine players on board for 2020; Wilson is the only defensive lineman. 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles