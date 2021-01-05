Defensive linemen JB Brown, Trevon Mason will return to Arizona Wildcats for 2021 season

Arizona defensive lineman JB Brown, who opted out of the 2020 football season because of COVID-19 concerns, will return to the Wildcats in '21, he told the Star Tuesday morning.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 267-pound Los Angeles-area native, initially recruited by the Rich Rodriguez regime out of Long Beach Poly High School as an outside linebacker, has played on Arizona's defensive line since the 2017 season. In two seasons under Kevin Sumlin, Brown played in all 24 games, including 14 starts, at defensive end and, in certain stunts, defensive tackle.

Brown was one of two UA defensive lineman to announce on Tuesday his plan to play for Arizona in '21. The 6-5, 305-pound Trevon Mason is the other.

Brown cited his close relationship with UA legend Ricky Hunley, who was hired by Jedd Fisch to coach the Wildcats' defensive line, as one of his reasons for returning. Brown said he's also motivated by the Wildcats' 70-7 loss to rival Arizona State, the fourth consecutive time the Sun Devils have kept the Territorial Cup in Tempe.

"Most importantly, I've never beaten the 'Scummies,' and watching that horrific loss from the couch last season put a very bad taste in my mouth," Brown said. "This is personal."