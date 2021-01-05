Defensive linemen JB Brown, Trevon Mason will return to Arizona Wildcats for 2021 season

Arizona defensive lineman JB Brown, who opted out of the 2020 football season because of COVID-19 concerns, will return to the Wildcats in '21, he told the Star Tuesday morning.
The 6-foot-3-inch, 267-pound Los Angeles-area native, initially recruited by the Rich Rodriguez regime out of Long Beach Poly High School as an outside linebacker, has played on Arizona's defensive line since the 2017 season. In two seasons under Kevin Sumlin, Brown played in all 24 games, including 14 starts, at defensive end and, in certain stunts, defensive tackle.
Brown was one of two UA defensive lineman to announce on Tuesday his plan to play for Arizona in '21. The 6-5, 305-pound Trevon Mason is the other.
Brown cited his close relationship with UA legend Ricky Hunley, who was hired by Jedd Fisch to coach the Wildcats' defensive line, as one of his reasons for returning. Brown said he's also motivated by the Wildcats' 70-7 loss to rival Arizona State, the fourth consecutive time the Sun Devils have kept the Territorial Cup in Tempe.
"Most importantly, I've never beaten the 'Scummies,' and watching that horrific loss from the couch last season put a very bad taste in my mouth," Brown said. "This is personal."
Brown was expected to have a breakout junior season in 2019, but his production fell from 30 total tackles to 21 — and from 7.5 tackles-for-loss to five.
After the coronavirus pandemic halted spring practice, Brown returned to Long Beach, where he has focused on shedding fat and maintaining his weight with muscle.
He'll now get to learn from Hunley, Arizona's all-time tackles leader (566) and a college hall-of-famer.
"Ricky Hunley and I had a very good talk and with him being an Arizona legend, I believe he can bring out the best (version) of me," Brown said.
Before Hunley, Brown's defensive line coaches were Vince Amey, Iona Uiagalelei and briefly Stan Eggen.
Mason, a junior-college product from Arlington, Texas was a part of Arizona's 2019 recruiting class and started 11 games for the Wildcats last season, and finished with 44 tackles. In 2020, Mason only started the Colorado game and totaled 20 tackles.
With every player preserving an extra year of eligibility following the '20 season, Brown and Mason will enter the upcoming season as seniors.
Said Mason on his return to UA: "We're going to turn this around."
