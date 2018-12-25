Defensive tackle Kurtis Brown, right, will transfer from Arizona after falling out of the rotation this past season.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Defensive tackle Kurtis Brown announced late Monday night that he intends to transfer from Arizona.

Brown made the announcement via Twitter.

“First off, I would like to thank Coach Rich Rodriguez and his staff for allowing me to come to this amazing university, and would also like to thank Coach (Kevin) Sumlin for everything he has done for me,” Brown tweeted. “After much consideration, I’ve decided to transfer from the University of Arizona in May. Thank you to all my teammates and fans for being there for me! Bear down forever!”

Brown emerged as a promising piece of the rotation as a true freshman in 2017, playing in 10 games and recording eight tackles.

However, his playing time dwindled under Sumlin and new defensive line coach Iona Uiagalelei. Brown was banged up in spring and early in training camp and never gained traction with the new staff. He appeared in only two games, recording one tackle.

Brown is listed at 6-1, 291 pounds. Arizona is trending toward bigger interior linemen. December signees Kane Bradford and Trevon Mason are listed at 6-5; 6-2 Myles Tapusoa weighs 326 pounds.

Because he appeared in only two games this past season, Brown was able to keep his redshirt. The Bakersfield, California, product will have three years to play two wherever he lands.

