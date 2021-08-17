Delay of game: Arizona coaches now seeking more time, information to make QB call

So about Arizona being on the verge of naming a starting quarterback ...
It seemed like the Wildcats were almost there after their scrimmage Sunday. Coach Jedd Fisch indicated as much. But he added an important caveat: He wanted to review the film first.
After he and his staff took a second look, they hatched a new plan: Each quarterback would get an extended look during practice this week leading into scrimmage No. 2 on Saturday.
So it was that late-arriving transfer Jordan McCloud, who operated with the third unit during the scrimmage, took all of the first-team reps Tuesday morning.
“I thought we did a lot of really good things in the scrimmage,” quarterbacks coach Jimmie Dougherty said. “All the guys had their moments where they did things really well. And there were some things we had to clean up.
“But we came out of it just saying we're still in that process of gathering information really at this point and wanted to let a guy ... go with the ones all day and get a little rhythm.”
Dougherty said that pattern would continue for the rest of this week. Arizona has three practices before the next scrimmage. That should give each quarterback — McCloud, Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer — a chance to show what he can do. Those lengthy looks, plus the scrimmage, will help Fisch make a more informed decision “towards the end of the week,” Dougherty said.
As much as fans, Fisch and the quarterbacks themselves want to solve this puzzle, there’s no compelling reason to make the call until after the second scrimmage. At that point, Arizona still will have two weeks of practice before its Sept. 4 opener against BYU.
McCloud, in particular, should benefit from having more time. Unlike Cruz and Plummer, McCloud wasn’t here for spring practice. He got to Tucson in June and has been playing catch-up ever since.
McCloud operated the offense with confidence Tuesday, getting the unit in and out of the huddle swiftly and making sure players were lined up correctly. But McCloud also threw two interceptions.
“The turnovers were something that we hadn't done a bunch of up until this point,” Dougherty said. “We had not thrown (many) interceptions in team periods, so gotta take a look and see what happened there.”
Of all the qualities Dougherty and Fisch are looking for — consistency, accuracy, decision-making, leadership, explosiveness — protecting the ball is either near or at the top of the list. Each coach has mentioned that in recent media interviews.
“That's the No. 1 thing that correlates to winning and losing,” Dougherty said. “You gotta take care of the football ... whether it's throwing the ball or in the pocket or when you take off and run.”
If protecting the ball is the No. 1 criterium, Cruz should be in the lead. He hasn’t thrown an interception during open viewing periods. Nor has he thrown many balls that could have been picked.
But there are times to take chances. The last play of the scrimmage was one such opportunity. The offense faced fourth-and-goal from the 11-yard line. After scanning the field, Cruz tried to run. The defense closed in on him near the line of scrimmage.
“I told Gunner he's got to take his cape off. He's not Superman. He can't dive from the 10 and jump over everybody into the end zone,” Dougherty said. “Just trying to do a little too much there and ... understanding those situations.
“That was a gotta-have-it situation, and I thought he could have hung in the pocket longer and gone through his read and given us a chance to make a play.”
It’s important to remember how little experience Cruz and Plummer have.
Cruz, a transfer from Washington State, has appeared in one college game. He’s learning his third offensive system in as many years.
Plummer is a second-year freshman. He appeared in three games last season.
McCloud appeared in 20 games at South Florida, including 17 starts.
“It's been so close because everybody will have a day where they look great. There's just not that clear separation yet,” Dougherty said, echoing Fisch’s refrain.
“It's going to be the guy who’s most consistent. ... That's probably the biggest thing that we're looking for this week, not the flashes of brilliance.”
Friendly competition
Arizona signed Tyler Loop in the class of 2020 to eventually succeed kicker Lucas Havrisik. In the meantime, Loop is pushing Havrisik daily in practice. Havrisik wouldn’t have it any other way.
“Loop’s a competitor,” Havrisik said. “I like that culture around me, that environment of competition, and he brings that to the table every day.”
Havrisik, a fifth-year senior, and Loop, a second-year freshman, are constantly going at it. Sometimes they’ll play “CAT,” which is like “PIG” in basketball, while trying to make kicks or strike left-footed punts.
Although Loop is gunning for his job, Havrisik says they’re good friends.
“It’s all love at the end of the day,” he said. “Competition is what’s gonna make you your best.”
Havrisik used to be in Loop’s position. When he came to Arizona, Havrisik pushed veteran Josh Pollack. Havrisik became the kickoff specialist, and the two shared placement responsibilities in 2018.
“Pollack really looked out for me while he was here. He showed me the ropes,” Havrisik said. “I'm trying to do that for Loop.”
Extra points
- Both interceptions of McCloud were made by safeties. Jaxen Turner, who wore a no-contact red jersey, made the first one. Rhedi Short had the second pick.
- It was a good day for the safety group. Jaydin Young had perhaps his best practice of camp. He ran stride for stride with Stanley Berryhill III on a crossing route, leading to an incomplete pass. Young also made a tackle for loss on a receiver screen.
- Offensive lineman Donovan Laie practiced in full after being forced out of Saturday’s scrimmage because of a leg injury. He spent some time at left tackle after Jordan Morgan got banged up.
- Receiver Tayvian Cunnigham showed great awareness on the final play of practice, scoring a touchdown on a pass from Cruz that was tipped by cornerback Treydan Stukes.
- Linebacker Treshaun Hayward had a strong pass rush during 11-on-11, drawing a holding penalty on JT Hand. Regen Terry, Jerry Roberts and Rourke Freeburg also penetrated the backfield during that period.
- Kyle Ostendorp is ahead of Loop for the punting job, according to special teams coach Keith Dudzinski. He said third-year defender John Burton was the “MVP” on special teams during Sunday’s scrimmage.
- Look for transfer linebacker and camp standout Rashie Hodge Jr. to have a role in nickel packages and on special teams. Dudzinski lauded Hodge for his energy and ability to make tackles in space.
- Defensive tackles Kyon Barrs and Trevon Mason remained out but no longer were wearing walking boots.
- Other players who didn’t participate or worked on the side included defensive end Eddie Siaumau-Sanitoa, linebacker Kenny Hebert and cornerback McKenzie Barnes. Receiver Jamarye Joiner (foot) remained out but was running full-speed sprints along the sideline.
- Newcomers Ma’jon Wright, Carson Cota and Mohamed Diallo did not participate.
- The Wildcats are scheduled to practice Wednesday and Thursday before concluding training camp with a scrimmage Saturday night.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev