Delay of game: Arizona coaches now seeking more time, information to make QB call

So about Arizona being on the verge of naming a starting quarterback ...

It seemed like the Wildcats were almost there after their scrimmage Sunday. Coach Jedd Fisch indicated as much. But he added an important caveat: He wanted to review the film first.

After he and his staff took a second look, they hatched a new plan: Each quarterback would get an extended look during practice this week leading into scrimmage No. 2 on Saturday.

So it was that late-arriving transfer Jordan McCloud, who operated with the third unit during the scrimmage, took all of the first-team reps Tuesday morning.

“I thought we did a lot of really good things in the scrimmage,” quarterbacks coach Jimmie Dougherty said. “All the guys had their moments where they did things really well. And there were some things we had to clean up.

“But we came out of it just saying we're still in that process of gathering information really at this point and wanted to let a guy ... go with the ones all day and get a little rhythm.”