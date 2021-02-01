'Desert Swarm' star Tedy Bruschi hired by Arizona as senior advisor to Jedd Fisch

When he became Arizona’s coach in late December, Jedd Fisch vowed to revive “Desert Swarm,” at least in spirit.

On Monday, Fisch brought another one of its most famed members back into the fold.

The UA has hired Tedy Bruschi – a two-time Wildcat All-American, College Football Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl champion - as senior advisor to the head coach.

"Arizona football just got better today," Fisch said in a news release. "Tedy Bruschi represents everything we want from our student-athletes. He knows what it takes to do things right on and off the field and has demonstrated success in all facets of life throughout the years.

"Tedy is a true friend and ally who understands what it takes to win: respect, accountability, selflessness and enthusiasm. Tedy has always been the best at what he does, and this is another opportunity to bring greatness to our entire program. I want to welcome Tedy and his family back to Tucson."

Bruschi has been an NFL analyst for ESPN since his retirement in 2009 and will remain in that role.