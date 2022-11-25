Despite two takeaways, Wildcats trail Sun Devils 14-10 at halftime of Territorial Cup

Arizona's DJ Warnell Jr recovers a fumble by Javen Jacobs of ASU on the kick return in the first quarter during Arizona State at Arizona football at Arizona Stadium on Nov. 25, 2022.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona State running back Xazavian Valladay reacts after scoring atouchdown against Arizona in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri
Arizona running back Michael Wiley (6) runs the ball between Arizona State defensive backs Chris Edmonds (5) and Khoury Bethley (15) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri
U of A fans taunt the ASU players in the end zone during the first quarter of Arizona State at Arizona football at Arizona Stadium on Nov. 25, 2022.
Arizona trails Arizona State 14-10 at halftime of the annual Territorial Cup matchup Friday afternoon at Arizona Stadium.
The Wildcats failed to capitalize on a pair of turnovers and two drives inside the 10-yard line, allowing the Sun Devils to rally from an early 10-0 deficit.
ASU quarterback and Marana High School product Trenton Bourguet has completed 19 of 23 passes for 184 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Counterpart Jayden de Laura is just 8 of 15 for 91 yards with one pick.
UA tailback Michael Wiley has 119 scrimmage yards, including 98 on the ground. He has the Wildcats’ lone touchdown.
ASU has outgained Arizona 233-196. The Sun Devils have 20 first downs to the Wildcats’ seven.
Veering from their usual pass-first approach, the Cats came out running on their first possession. Wiley gained 22 yards on a direct snap. Three plays later, he sprinted through a hole on the right side for a 51-yard touchdown to give Arizona a 7-0 lead.
