Despite two takeaways, Wildcats trail Sun Devils 14-10 at halftime of Territorial Cup

Arizona trails Arizona State 14-10 at halftime of the annual Territorial Cup matchup Friday afternoon at Arizona Stadium.

The Wildcats failed to capitalize on a pair of turnovers and two drives inside the 10-yard line, allowing the Sun Devils to rally from an early 10-0 deficit.

ASU quarterback and Marana High School product Trenton Bourguet has completed 19 of 23 passes for 184 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Counterpart Jayden de Laura is just 8 of 15 for 91 yards with one pick.

UA tailback Michael Wiley has 119 scrimmage yards, including 98 on the ground. He has the Wildcats’ lone touchdown.

ASU has outgained Arizona 233-196. The Sun Devils have 20 first downs to the Wildcats’ seven.

Veering from their usual pass-first approach, the Cats came out running on their first possession. Wiley gained 22 yards on a direct snap. Three plays later, he sprinted through a hole on the right side for a 51-yard touchdown to give Arizona a 7-0 lead.

ASU turned the ball over twice in the first quarter, but those takeaways led to only three points.

Two Wildcats teamed up for the first turnover. Cornerback Tredyan Stukes tipped Bourguet’s pass downfield, and safety Jaxen Turner intercepted it.

Arizona couldn’t advance the ball. But Javen Jacobs muffed Kyle Ostendorp’s punt. DJ Warnell Jr. recovered it at the ASU 40.

The Wildcats converted two third downs to advance to the 7, where the drive stalled. Tyler Loop’s 29-yard field goal bumped the lead to 10-0 less than a minute into the second quarter.

Xazavian Valladay’s 4-yard touchdown run made it 10-7 with 10:35 left in the half.

Arizona again advanced inside the 10-yard line on the subsequent possession but couldn’t come away with points.

On first-and-goal from the 5, linebacker Kyle Soelle tipped de Laura’s pass to the right side. Ro Torrence intercepted it in the end zone.

The Sun Devils then drove 80 yards in 15 plays, finishing the drive with a 4-yard TD pass from Bourguet to Elihjah Badger with 58 seconds to play in the half.