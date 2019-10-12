It wasn’t always pretty – especially on offense – but the Arizona Wildcats lead Washington 17-13 at halftime of their game Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.
Arizona had a punt blocked, muffed a punt and made a terrible turnover. But the Wildcats rallied from a 13-3 deficit to take a lead into the locker room.
Quarterback Khalil Tate, who was under pressure throughout the half, bounced back from an inexplicable fumble that resulted in a UW touchdown. Tate connected with Jamarye Joiner for a 40-yard TD to trim Arizona’s deficit to three points. Tate then hit on a pair of long passes to set up J.J. Taylor’s 1-yard TD run.
Tate is 8 of 15 for 121 yards. He has been sacked three times and has minus-28 net rushing yards. Taylor has 52 yards on 12 carries.
The UA defense repeatedly stopped Washington, which started two drives in Arizona territory. The Huskies’ lone touchdown came on Brandon Wellington’s 5-yard return of Tate’s fumble. As he was being sacked, Tate tried to throw the ball forward with his left hand. It went backward instead, and Wellington carried it into the end zone.
The Wildcats have limited the Huskies to 134 total yards.
Arizona literally couldn’t get out of its own way in the first quarter.
The period was filled with unforced errors, including a muffed punt by Stanley Berryhill III. Teammate Thomas Reid III appeared to bump Berryhill as he was fielding the ball. Washington took over at the UA 8-yard line.
Fortunately, as had been the case throughout the quarter, the Wildcats held. Colin Schooler and Trevon Mason teamed to stop Chico McClatcher for a 1-yard loss on second-and-goal from the 4. Anthony Pandy and others limited Salvon Ahmed to 2 yards on third down. Peyton Henry’s second field goal made it 6-0.
His first came at the end of an eight-play, 62-yard drive that stalled at the UA 10. This time it was Christian Roland-Wallace and Tristan Cooper teaming to limit Aaron Fuller to a 5-yard gain on third-and-10.
Washington entered Saturday ninth in the Pac-12 in red-zone touchdown percentage, having converted at only a 52% rate.
Almost every punt was an adventure in the first half. Washington’s Levi Onwuzurike blocked Matt Aragon’s first attempt in the first quarter. The Huskies recovered at the UA 36. But Mason, Christian Young and others stuffed Ahmed on fourth-and-1 to end the scoring threat.
Aragon’s fourth punt was nearly blocked. He just got it off, and it was muffed by Washington returner Aaron Fuller. Xavier Bell recovered the ball at the UW 40.
The Wildcats advanced to the 32, where they faced fourth-and-2. Kevin Sumlin elected to attempt a 50-yard field goal, which Lucas Havrisik drilled to make it 6-3 early in the second quarter.