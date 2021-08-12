Divide and conquer: How split-squad practices could make every Wildcat better

Plummer was next up because he’s the youngest in actual age. Gunner Cruz is expected to serve in that role for the next split-squad workout.

The quarterback who works with the younger group on a given day gets about 75% of the snaps, Fisch said. When they’re all together, each gets about 33%.

On the right track

Senior receiver Tayvian Cunningham has been one of the most improved players on the team since spring. Known mainly for his straight-line speed, Cunningham, who doubles as a sprinter for the track team, has made plays in tight quarters as well as down the field during camp.

“I'm so proud of Tay,” Cummings said. “The work that he put in in the offseason shows that he’s serious about this. He's always been track and football. In the spring he was (still) going to track. I wouldn't say he wasn't fully into football, but he had other things that he was doing. This whole summer he was focused on ball.”

Cunningham gained strength and a greater knowledge of the playbook. The latter has enabled him to PLAY fast.

“Now he knows exactly what he's doing, so you see that speed show up,” Cummings said. “People think that Tayvian is just a speed guy. What he's really done is show that he could be a pure route runner.”