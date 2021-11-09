Don Brown happy for Cats who finally got a win — especially those who endured 2-plus years of pain

“The kid’s just a battler,” senior center Josh McCauley said. “He just works so hard every day. And just to see him going back and forth, it’s like, ‘Oh, another thing came up.’ And he’s just, ‘All right, what’s next? I gotta go back to the locker room. I gotta get stitches.’

“There was no quit in him. He just kept fighting. (It) got to a point where it’s like, ‘I know Will’s not going to give up. Will’s not gonna leave this game.’ So props to him. He’s so tough.”

McCauley would know. He has played through multiple injuries and hasn’t missed a game since the 2019 Territorial Cup, when he returned from a knee injury that kept him out the previous two contests. McCauley attributed his desire to play to a combination of love for the game and not wanting to abandon his teammates.

“We had guys like Cody Creason, who just came off an ankle surgery, and he was fighting through just to play that game,” McCauley said of his former linemate, who returned for the ’19 finale after a five-week absence. “You fight for guys like that. He was a senior that year. You want to give everything you got for those guys. It’s just something you gotta do.”

