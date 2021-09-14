Don Brown’s to-do list to mend UA defense: consistency, tackling, temperament

Offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll said Cruz took the news as well as could be expected when the team met and practiced Monday.

“He went out and competed like we’d expect him to,” Carroll said. “He went right back to work. He knows he’s gotta make some improvements, and he’s ready to take the challenge.”

McCloud faced a challenge that was different from the other two quarterbacks. Because he had to finish up his degree, the transfer from South Florida couldn’t enroll at Arizona until June. He missed spring practice — 15 opportunities that Cruz and Plummer had to familiarize themselves with the offense.

McCloud couldn’t make up for lost time and started the season running the scout team. He’s expected to get more looks in practice this week.

“These last two weeks he’s made great strides,” Carroll said. “He’s got a couple of chances to perform in an almost-live situation in some scrimmage settings, and he’s done really well.”

As for Plummer, Carroll is eager to see what the second-year freshman can do given a chance to play from the start. Carroll admired the way Plummer “went in there and played free” coming off the bench against SDSU.