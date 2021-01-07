'Dr. Blitz' brings aggressive approach to Arizona; wideouts Joiner, Wright will return

“Don Brown has coordinated the most elite defenses in all of college football, year in and year out,” Fisch said. “I have known Don since 2016, when we worked together (at Michigan), but have respected and admired him as a coach for many years prior. He is incredibly passionate and a phenomenal teacher. He brings an energy and enthusiasm to play an attacking style of defense, one which all former and current players, football alumni and our fan base will be proud of and genuinely excited to watch on Saturdays in the fall.”

Brown was fired at the conclusion of this past season, when Michigan fell to 89th in total defense.

Brown, 65, is a five-time nominee and was a 2016 finalist for the Broyles Award, which is annually given to the nation’s top assistant coach. Over the past decade, 29 defenders who played under Brown have been selected in the NFL draft.

“I promise to work tirelessly to make our defense into something that our players, alumni and fans can be proud of,” Brown said. “My focus will also be to develop our student-athletes so they can play at an elite level and achieve success, which requires dedication, a tremendous work ethic and building great relationships. I can’t wait to get to Tucson and be a part of the program Coach Fisch is building.”