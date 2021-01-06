'Dr. Blitz' expected to be named Arizona's new DC; Aaron Blackwell, others plan to return

“Coach Walker and I have known one another since 2004,” Fisch said in a news release. “He is a fantastic coach and person who understands the importance of being smart, tough and fundamentally sound. By adding DeWayne to our program, we have added incredible experience and a great resource for our student-athletes and coaches.”

Walker, 60, was the head coach at New Mexico State from 2009-12. He was the defensive coordinator at UCLA from 2006-08.

Walker worked under Pete Carroll in New England (1998-99) and at USC (2001). Carroll’s son, Brennan, is the Wildcats’ new offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

“This is a great opportunity for me to work with Coach Fisch as part of his coaching staff at Arizona,” Walker said. “We talked about him eventually becoming a head coach of his own program while we were together with the Jaguars, and it’s a special moment to see that dream come to fruition.

“I believe this is where I belong, because coaching and developing young men in the college game is where I started and it’s my passion. I can’t wait to get to Tucson to coach alongside Jedd and his outstanding staff to work with the young men in the program to be successful on the field and in life after football.”