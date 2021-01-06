 Skip to main content
DT Aaron Blackwell, several others returning to Arizona Wildcats for 2021 season
Blackwell came to UA as a graduate transfer in 2020; safety Christian Young also coming back

Defensive lineman Aaron Blackwell concentrates on his movement while the Wildcats run through their warm-up drills at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., October 21, 2020.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Senior defensive tackle Aaron Blackwell will return to Arizona for the 2021 season.

Blackwell joined the Wildcats as a graduate transfer last year from New Mexico. He is taking advantage of the NCAA ruling that grants all players an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Blackwell (6-2, 293) was credited with six tackles, including two stops for losses, in five games.

On Tuesday, two other veteran defensive linemen, Trevon Mason and JB Brown, confirmed that they also will be returning for the ’21 season.

The Star has learned that four other players whose status was up in the air will be coming back for 2021: center Josh McCauley, tight end Bryce Wolma, safety Christian Young and defensive lineman Jalen Cochran.

Like Blackwell, veterans McCauley, Wolma and Cochran fall into that “super senior” category of players who are taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility. McCauley and Wolma are multiyear starters who indicated during the season that they'd be back. Cochran has been plagued by injuries but flashed potential during the 2018 season.

Young opted out during the 2020 season, his junior year. He was battling an ankle injury and played in only one game. He’ll have two more years of eligibility.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Jedd Fisch on Arizona's recruiting blueprint, informational breakfast with Tedy Bruschi and assembling a coaching staff

