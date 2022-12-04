 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DT Kyon Barrs becomes latest Arizona Wildcat to ender NCAA transfer portal

University of Arizona vs Northern Arizona

Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs (92) chases down Northern Arizona quarterback Jeff Widener (9) for a sack in the early going of the first quarter of their game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., September 18, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

The NCAA transfer portal is already humming, and it already has produced some unexpected entries from Arizona.

On Sunday evening, a second veteran Wildcat starter announced he’d be entering the portal.

Defensive tackle Kyon Barrs, who earned All-Pac-12 second-team honors in 2021, announced via Twitter that he intends to transfer.

“After a lot of prayer, and with the support of my family, my time at Arizona has come to an end,” Barrs tweeted. “I am appreciative of the time I have spent here. ... I have grown in ways I couldn’t imagine and will be forever grateful for the experiences Arizona has given me.”

After recording a team-high five sacks in ’21, Barrs didn’t have a sack this season under new coordinator Johnny Nansen. Barrs did have a career-high 39 tackles, including 4.5 for losses.

Barrs appeared in 38 games at Arizona, including 23 starts. He recorded 102 tackles, including 12.5 TFLs

Barrs will be a fifth-year senior in 2023. He’s entering the portal as a graduate transfer.

Earlier Sunday, starting free safety Jaxen Turner announced he’d be entering the portal. Turner had the highest Pro Football Focus grade of any UA defensive player this season.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter: @michaeljlev 

