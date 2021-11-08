DT Kyon Barrs, P Kyle Ostendorp make weekly Pac-12 awards team

For the first time this season, the Arizona Wildcats have not one, but two players on the weekly Pac-12 Performance Awards team.

Defensive tackle Kyon Barrs earned Defensive Lineman of the Week honors, and punter Kyle Ostendorp won Special Teams Player of the Week.

Barrs led the Wildcats with a career-high 2.5 sacks in the 10-3 win against Cal. It also ranked first among all Pac-12 defensive players.

Arizona's defense controlled the game in the victory over the Golden Bears, allowing just three points (fewest since 2013) and 122 total yards. Barrs finished second on the team in tackles (5) and is now tied for third in the conference in total sacks (5.0).

Ostendorp has been among UA's most consistent players this season and had his best performance of the year against Cal. Four of his seven punts were downed inside the Cal 20-yard line, including a punt that was pinned at the 1.

Ostendorp is the UA first punter to win the weekly award since Drew Riggleman in 2014. Through nine games, Ostendorp is averaging 48.2 yards per punt, good for fifth in the nation, and leads the Pac-12 in most punts of over 50 yards (24).

The Wildcats ended their 20-game losing streak with Saturday's win over Cal. They play their final home game of the season this weekend at noon against Utah.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.