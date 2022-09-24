DT Tiaoalii Savea appears set to return for Arizona Wildcats in Pac-12 opener at Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. – Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ Pac-12 opener against Cal on Saturday afternoon at California Memorial Stadium (2:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks):

* Defensive tackle Tiaoalii Savea, who sat out last week’s game against North Dakota State, fully participated in warmups. Savea worked with the second-team defense. He’s a critical part of Arizona’s D-line rotation.

* Fellow defensive tackle Dion Wilson Jr. has his right leg wrapped but appears to be good to go.

* Kolbe Cage appears to be the starter at “Will” linebacker with Arizona using nickel as its base defense. The Wildcats went to a 4-3 front against North Dakota State, with freshman Jacob Manu joining the starting lineup. Look for him to rotate with Cage today.

* Unsurprisingly, freshman tailback Rayshon Luke isn’t here. Luke posted a video on Instagram indicating he had surgery this week after injuring his lower leg vs. North Dakota State. We’ll try to get an update from UA coach Jedd Fisch on Luke’s status after the game.

* With Luke out, veteran Drake Anderson is expected to join the rotation at running back. He was working with Noah Fifita and the second-team offense during warmups.

* Another somewhat notable player who didn’t make the trip: linebacker Malik Reed. Reed appeared to be on track to start at “Will” linebacker in spring but has yet to see the field this season.

* Cal announced that DL Darius Long Jr. (lower body), OL Spencer Lovell (lower body), WR Mason Mangum (lower body) and OLB Odua Isibor (lower body) will not play.

* Arizona is wearing white shirts, white pants and white helmets. Cali is wearing navy shirts, navy pants and navy helmets.