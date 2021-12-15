Early signing day: High school teammates Noah Fifita, Keyan Burnett sign with Wildcats

247Sports lists Martin at 6-3, 238 pounds. He’s a three-star prospect who also had offers from Arkansas, Michigan (where he once was committed) and Nebraska.

Martin attends the Buckingham Browne & Nichols School in Acton, Massachusetts, and his primary recruiter was former UA defensive coordinator Don Brown.

There was some concern that Martin would follow Brown to UMass, but Martin stuck with his pledge and his headed to Tucson.

Jedd Fisch, Arizona staff look to close stellar 2022 recruiting class

When Jedd Fisch became Arizona’s coach last December, the early signing period already had come and gone.

Fisch and his staff inherited most of the class of 2021. They scrambled to add to it, and they enhanced the incoming group via the NCAA transfer portal.

But as soon as they possibly could, Fisch, his coaches and the UA “front office” went to work on the class of ’22. The fruit of their labor will be revealed today.