Early signing day: High school teammates Noah Fifita, Keyan Burnett sign with Wildcats

The Servite crew is incoming.
Quarterback Noah Fifita and tight end Keyan Burnett of Servite High School in Anaheim, California, have officially signed with the Wildcats.
Despite being undersized (listed at 5-10, 170), Fifita had a prolific, award-winning senior season for the Friars.
YESSAH‼️Welcome to Wildcat Nation @thenoah_fifita1!#TwentyTucson #BearDown pic.twitter.com/KVmU0EMpHB— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 15, 2021
Fifita passed for 2,974 yards with 34 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He was named the Offensive Player of the Year in the highly competitive Trinity League.
Burnett caught 34 passes for 574 yards and six scores. He is the son of former Wildcat Chester Burnett. The younger Burnett initially was committed to USC.
The Legacy continues. @keyan_burnett is officially an Arizona Wildcat! #TwentyTucson #BearDown pic.twitter.com/wAPPHoWBc0— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 15, 2021
Linebacker Jacob Manu of Servite also is expected to sign with Arizona today. The lingering question is whether Servite receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who’s currently committed to Oregon, will follow his high school teammates to Tucson.
DT Isaiah Johnson is 4th in-state prospect, 5th lineman to sign with Arizona
As the official Arizona Football Twitter account noted, “It starts in the trenches.”
Defensive tackle Isaiah Johnson is the seventh player – and fifth lineman – to sign with the Wildcats on Wednesday.
It starts in the trenches...Welcome to Tucson, Isaiah Johnson!#TwentyTucson #BearDown pic.twitter.com/a8JSOJxfAn— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 15, 2021
Johnson is listed at 6-2, 275 pounds. He attends Chandler High School, which produced current Wildcats Drake Anderson and Gunner Maldonado.
Johnson is also the fourth in-state recruit to sign with Arizona.
A three-star prospect, Johnson also had offers from Colorado and Utah State.
Russell Davis II signs with Wildcats; half of early haul hails from Arizona
Another in-state prospect has signed his letter-of-intent with Arizona.
Defensive end Russell Davis II – aka “Deuce” – is the third player from Arizona and sixth player overall to sign with the Wildcats for the class of 2022.
More sunny days ahead for @DeuceDavis96 ☀️#TwentyTucson #BearDown pic.twitter.com/tsGtMokTLx— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 15, 2021
Davis is a three-star edge rusher from Chandler Hamilton High School, where he was teammates with offensive lineman Grayson Stovall, another UA signee.
Jedd Fisch and his staff made in-state recruiting a priority, and they’ve followed up on that promise in a big way so far.
Chandler OL Grayson Stovall, first commit of '22 class, signs with Arizona
Make that two in-state additions.
Offensive lineman Grayson Stovall of Chandler Hamilton High School is the latest prospect to officially join Arizona’s 2022 signing class.
Stovall, a 6-4, 281-pound interior blocker, was the first recruit to verbally commit to the class, back on Jan. 29.
Let’s get to work, Grayson Stovall is officially an Arizona Wildcat. #TwentyTucson #BearDown pic.twitter.com/32dUgkQUed— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 15, 2021
He’s the second offensive lineman to sign with Arizona on Wednesday, joining Jacob Reece of Salt Lake City.
As of 7:30 a.m. Mountain Time, the Wildcats had signed five players. They are expected to add 20-22 newcomers by the end of the early signing period Friday.
Three-star Phoenix tight end Tyler Powell is Arizona's first in-state signee
The first NLI from an in-state recruit is in.
Tight end Tyler Powell of Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix is the first Arizona product and fourth player overall to sign with the Wildcats on Wednesday.
Welcome home @TylerPowellbcp #TwentyTucson #BearDown pic.twitter.com/9uORyT9n1q— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 15, 2021
Powell is rated as a three-star prospect and has a projectable frame at about 6-7, 240. His offer list also included Arizona State, Auburn and Fresno State.
Arizona is expected to sign four-star tight end Keyan Burnett of Servite High School in Anaheim, California, later today.
Linemen Jermaine Wiggins Jr., Jacob Reece join Arizona’s 2022 class
Arizona is off and running.
The Wildcats have added two linemen to their class, bringing the overall total to three.
The latest players to sign with the UA are defensive end Jermaine Wiggins Jr. and offensive lineman Jacob Reece.
Wiggins, the son of former NFL tight end Jermaine Wiggins, is a 6-4, 230-pound defensive end from Bridgton Academy in Bridgton, Maine.
SIGNED. Welcome to Tucson @Jwiggs85jr!#TwentyTucson #BearDown pic.twitter.com/gMLrGQdm2S— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 15, 2021
Reece is a 6-5, 295-pound tackle from Brighton High School in Salt Lake City. He previously had been committed to Utah State.
Officially Official ✍️ Welcome to Wildcat Nation, @jacobreece56 #TwentyTucson #BearDown pic.twitter.com/53b0Xjo7Az— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 15, 2021
Adding talent and depth to both lines will be a priority for Arizona today and beyond as Jedd Fisch and his staff reshape the roster after this past season’s 1-11 finish.
LB Tyler Martin of Massachusetts is first player to sign with Wildcats
A possible future leader of the Arizona defense is the first player to officially join the Wildcats on early signing day.
Linebacker Tyler Martin’s national letter of intent has arrived, making him the first member of the UA’s class.
The first Wildcat of the 2022 class is in! Welcome to Tucson @tylermartin5bbn!#TwentyTucson #BearDown pic.twitter.com/R5qudJKsIZ— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 15, 2021
247Sports lists Martin at 6-3, 238 pounds. He’s a three-star prospect who also had offers from Arkansas, Michigan (where he once was committed) and Nebraska.
Martin attends the Buckingham Browne & Nichols School in Acton, Massachusetts, and his primary recruiter was former UA defensive coordinator Don Brown.
There was some concern that Martin would follow Brown to UMass, but Martin stuck with his pledge and his headed to Tucson.
Jedd Fisch, Arizona staff look to close stellar 2022 recruiting class
When Jedd Fisch became Arizona’s coach last December, the early signing period already had come and gone.
Fisch and his staff inherited most of the class of 2021. They scrambled to add to it, and they enhanced the incoming group via the NCAA transfer portal.
But as soon as they possibly could, Fisch, his coaches and the UA “front office” went to work on the class of ’22. The fruit of their labor will be revealed today.
Arizona entered Wednesday with a class ranked in the top 40 nationally by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com. Both recruiting outlets placed the Wildcats’ class third in the Pac-12.
By Friday, Arizona is expected to have 20-22 signees. We will provide updates on all the action until Fisch and UA director of player personnel Matt Doherty meet with the media at 2 p.m.
