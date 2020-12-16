Early signing day: Jackson Bailey becomes second linebacker to sign with Arizona Wildcats

As happened in May, Jackson Bailey quickly followed fellow defender Kolbe Cage in joining the Arizona Wildcats’ class of 2021.
Bailey, a linebacker from Dallas, is the latest recruit to sign with Arizona. Back in May, he committed to the UA three days after Cage, who was the first verbal commitment in the class.
🏈 Jackson Bailey (OLB)🏫 Red Oak High School📍 Dallas, Texas#BlockA21 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/YZ4tLDvdpS— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 16, 2020
Bailey is the second linebacker to sign with Arizona among 10 total players. It’s a huge area of need.
The UA lists Bailey at 6-2, 225 pounds. He played at Red Oak High School. Here are some of his highlights:
🎥 HIGHLIGHTS: Jackson Bailey#BlockA21 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/0Tz1mBcrLg— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 16, 2020
Kolbe Cage, first commit in Arizona's 2021 class, officially signs with Wildcats
Kolbe Cage was the first player to commit to Arizona for 2021. He’s the ninth to officially sign with the Wildcats today.
The New Orleans product committed to the UA on May 5. He was one of four players from the city who would commit to Arizona. He is the only one who stuck it out after the UA fired Kevin Sumlin on Saturday.
🏈 Kolbe Cage (S)🏫 Holy Cross High School📍 New Orleans, La.#BlockA21 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/pHyiY4Nql4— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 16, 2020
Cage is considered a hybrid player at 6-0, 205 pounds. Arizona is calling him a safety. If that’s where he sticks, he’d be the fourth defensive back to join the class out of nine total players at this point.
Here are some of Cage’s highlights:
🎥 HIGHLIGHTS: Kolbe Cage#BlockA21 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/rsyFeNIG2k— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 16, 2020
OL Davis DiVall, a transfer from Baylor and Arizona native, signs with Wildcats
Arizona has now signed eight players for 2021, and three are offensive linemen.
Davis DiVall, a transfer from Baylor, became the latest player to join the class.
🏈 Davis DiVall (OL)🏫 Baylor University📍 Phoenix, Ariz.#BlockA21 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/nASHb5B9fs— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 16, 2020
DiVall began his high school career at Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep before transferring to Bridgton Academy in Maine. He redshirted at Baylor in 2019 before entering the NCAA transfer portal earlier this year.
Arizona is listing hm at 6-5, 295 pounds. Here are some of his highlights:
🎥 HIGHLIGHTS: Davis DiVall#BlockA21 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/QDsucKfQQX— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 16, 2020
Javione Carr becomes third DB to sign with Arizona Wildcats
Now it’s official: Javione Carr has joined the Arizona Wildcats’ 2021 signing class.
Carr is the seventh player and third defensive back to sign with Arizona.
🏈 Javione Carr (CB)🏫 Sam Houston High School📍 Arlington, Texas#BlockA21 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/l88knKQFTQ— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 16, 2020
The UA is listing Carr as a cornerback. The 6-0, 170-pounder played for Sam Houston High School in Arlington, Texas. His offers included Kansas State, Northwestern and Texas Tech.
Here are some of his highlights:
🎥 HIGHLIGHTS: Javione Carr#BlockA21 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/WgwhEBVXVL— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 16, 2020
Safety Logan Kraut signs with Arizona; DB Javione Carr expected to become official soon
The Arizona Wildcats officially added a second defensive back to their 2021 signing class, and a third appears to be on the way.
Safety Logan Kraut of Santa Rosa, California, has submitted his letter of intent.
🏈 Logan Kraut (S)🏫 Maria Carrillo High School📍 Santa Rosa, Calif.#BlockA21 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/HXWdnXuCrH— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 16, 2020
Kraut is listed at 6-2, 195 pounds. Here are some highlights of the three-star athlete from Maria Carrillo High School:
🎥 HIGHLIGHTS: Logan Kraut#BlockA21 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/74UJoJ61PT— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 16, 2020
It's only a matter of time before DB Javione Carr joins the class. His high school in Arlington, Texas, tweeted out a picture from signing day. Carr is, as they say, wearing the colors:
Congrats to @JaviiCarr3_ on signing with @ArizonaFBall pic.twitter.com/bduQOVWhxD— Texan Football (@SHTexanFootball) December 16, 2020
Texas safety Dalton Johnson becomes fifth player to join Arizona's 2021 class
Despite not having a coach in place, Arizona has added its fifth signee before 10 a.m. Mountain Time.
Safety Dalton Jonson of Katy, Texas, is the latest player to submit his letter of intent.
🏈 Dalton Johnson (S)🏫 Katy High School📍 Katy, Texas#BlockA21 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/NS5oQLn4gm— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 16, 2020
Johnson, listed at 5-11, 185 pounds, plays a position of need for the Wildcats, regardless of who their coach is. The UA barely had enough defensive backs and linebackers to field a team by the end of the season.
Johnson is a three-star prospect who also held offers from Army, Houston, SMU and Virginia Tech, among others.
Here are his highlights:
🎥 HIGHLIGHTS: Dalton Johnson#BlockA21 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/PH7U1orrxo— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 16, 2020
Center JT Hand, son of a Wildcat, signs letter of intent with Arizona
Arizona has added a fourth player and a second offensive lineman to its 2021 class. This one has deep Wildcat ties.
JT Hand, a center from Mission Viejo, California, has become the latest prospect to submit his letter of intent.
🏈 JT Hand (OL)🏫 Mission Viejo High School📍 Orange County, Calif.#BlockA21 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/yJOCKrJTK6— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 16, 2020
Hand’s father, Bryan, played offensive line for the UA during the 1990s.
Arizona lists JT Hand at 6-3, 295 pounds.
Here are some of Hand's highlights:
🎥 HIGHLIGHTS: JT Hand#BlockA21 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/4q9NCDBeDm— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 16, 2020
Arizona Wildcats add 6-7, 285-pound OL Luke Eckardt to 2021 class
The Arizona Wildcats have signed their third prospect for the class of 2021 and their second from the state of Illinois.
Offensive lineman Luke Eckardt has submitted his letter of intent.
🏈 Luke Eckardt (OL)🏫 Richmond-Burton High School📍 Richmond, Ill.#BlockA21 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/YB6SuNaUQG— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 16, 2020
The UA lists Eckardt at 6-7, 285 pounds. He prepped at Richmond-Burton Community High School in Richmond, Illinois.
Eckardt at one point was committed to Northern Illinois.
Here are some of Eckardt's highlights:
🎥 HIGHLIGHTS: Luke Eckardt#BlockA21 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/6EXR0OAwBP— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 16, 2020
Arizona Wildcats ink tight end, two-sport standout Colby Powers
After signing “Mojo,” Arizona has added Powers.
Tight end Colby Powers of Spring, Texas, became the second prospect to sign with the Wildcats on Wednesday, joining linebacker Matthew “Mojo” Weerts.
🏈 Colby Powers (TE)🏫 Klein Collins High School📍 Spring, Texas#BlockA21 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/fGIZQiDxpY— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 16, 2020
Powers is a multifaceted athlete. A lefty, Powers has played quarterback in high school and also is expected to join the UA baseball team.
The Wildcats list Powers at 6-4, 225. It remains to be seen what his role will be at Arizona in a new offense. Here are some of his high school highlights:
🎥 HIGHLIGHTS: Colby Powers#BlockA21 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/i9MiC5TqDr— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 16, 2020
As a baseball player, Powers is a first baseman/pitcher who throws left and bats right.
LB Matthew 'Mojo' Weerts becomes first player to sign NLI with Arizona
Linebacker Matthew “Mojo” Weerts did not waste much time.
The product of Batavia, Illinois, became the first player to sign with Arizona on Wednesday.
Weerts is an inside linebacker. The UA is listing him at 6-2, 220 pounds.
Our first NLI is in❗🏈 Mojo Weerts (ILB)🏫 Batavia High School📍 Batavia, IL#BlockA21 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/sVcK8HgDxA— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 16, 2020
Weerts chose Arizona – his only Power Five offer – over 20 other schools. They included Boise State and all three service academies.
Batavia was unable to play football this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. Weerts accumulated 137 tackles, 9.5 sacks and two interceptions as a sophomore and junior, according to MaxPreps.
Let's get to work! #BearDown #BlockA21 #Blessed https://t.co/Fp3p8SW9i1— Matthew 'Mojo' Weerts (@WeertsMojo) December 16, 2020
Here's a look at some of Weerts' highlights:
🎥 HIGHLIGHTS: Mojo Weerts#BlockA21 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/a673zMLlyn— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 16, 2020
Arizona Wildcats, sans a head coach, try to piece together 2021 class
The early signing period couldn’t have come at a more awkward time for the Arizona Wildcats.
The UA fired its coach, Kevin Sumlin, on Saturday after a 70-7 loss to Arizona State that punctuated a school-record 12-game losing streak.
The staff that’s left behind – most of which likely won’t be employed by Arizona in a few weeks – continues to work, with its immediate focus on piecing together some semblance of a signing class for 2021.
At one point, the UA had 24 verbal commitments. That number has dwindled to 18, and only 10 of those are expected to sign today. Six players are up in the air. Two others will wait, possibly until February.
It isn’t a traditional signing day by any stretch. But we’re going to track it anyway, providing updates right here throughout the day.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!