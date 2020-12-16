Early signing day: Jackson Bailey becomes second linebacker to sign with Arizona Wildcats

Kolbe Cage, first commit in Arizona's 2021 class, officially signs with Wildcats

Kolbe Cage was the first player to commit to Arizona for 2021. He’s the ninth to officially sign with the Wildcats today.

The New Orleans product committed to the UA on May 5. He was one of four players from the city who would commit to Arizona. He is the only one who stuck it out after the UA fired Kevin Sumlin on Saturday.

Cage is considered a hybrid player at 6-0, 205 pounds. Arizona is calling him a safety. If that’s where he sticks, he’d be the fourth defensive back to join the class out of nine total players at this point.