Early signing day: Jedd Fisch, Arizona staff look to close stellar 2022 recruiting class

When Jedd Fisch became Arizona’s coach last December, the early signing period already had come and gone.

Fisch and his staff inherited most of the class of 2021. They scrambled to add to it, and they enhanced the incoming group via the NCAA transfer portal.

But as soon as they possibly could, Fisch, his coaches and the UA “front office” went to work on the class of ’22. The fruit of their labor will be revealed today.

Arizona entered Wednesday with a class ranked in the top 40 nationally by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com. Both recruiting outlets placed the Wildcats’ class third in the Pac-12.

By Friday, Arizona is expected to have 20-22 signees. We will provide updates on all the action until Fisch and UA director of player personnel Matt Doherty meet with the media at 2 p.m.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

