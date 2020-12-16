Early signing day: Arizona Wildcats ink tight end, two-sport standout Colby Powers

After signing “Mojo,” Arizona has added Powers.
Tight end Colby Powers of Spring, Texas, became the second prospect to sign with the Wildcats on Wednesday, joining linebacker Matthew “Mojo” Weerts.
🏈 Colby Powers (TE)🏫 Klein Collins High School📍 Spring, Texas#BlockA21 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/fGIZQiDxpY— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 16, 2020
Powers is a multifaceted athlete. A lefty, Powers has played quarterback in high school and also is expected to join the UA baseball team.
The Wildcats list Powers at 6-4, 225. It remains to be seen what his role will be at Arizona in a new offense. Here are some of his high school highlights:
🎥 HIGHLIGHTS: Colby Powers#BlockA21 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/i9MiC5TqDr— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 16, 2020
LB Matthew 'Mojo' Weerts becomes first player to sign NLI with Arizona
Linebacker Matthew “Mojo” Weerts did not waste much time.
The product of Batavia, Illinois, became the first player to sign with Arizona on Wednesday.
Weerts is an inside linebacker. The UA is listing him at 6-2, 220 pounds.
Our first NLI is in❗🏈 Mojo Weerts (ILB)🏫 Batavia High School📍 Batavia, IL#BlockA21 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/sVcK8HgDxA— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 16, 2020
Weerts chose Arizona – his only Power Five offer – over 20 other schools. They included Boise State and all three service academies.
Batavia was unable to play football this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. Weerts accumulated 137 tackles, 9.5 sacks and two interceptions as a sophomore and junior, according to MaxPreps.
Let's get to work! #BearDown #BlockA21 #Blessed https://t.co/Fp3p8SW9i1— Matthew 'Mojo' Weerts (@WeertsMojo) December 16, 2020
Here's a look at some of Weerts' highlights:
🎥 HIGHLIGHTS: Mojo Weerts#BlockA21 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/a673zMLlyn— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 16, 2020
Arizona Wildcats, sans a head coach, try to piece together 2021 class
The early signing period couldn’t have come at a more awkward time for the Arizona Wildcats.
The UA fired its coach, Kevin Sumlin, on Saturday after a 70-7 loss to Arizona State that punctuated a school-record 12-game losing streak.
The staff that’s left behind – most of which likely won’t be employed by Arizona in a few weeks – continues to work, with its immediate focus on piecing together some semblance of a signing class for 2021.
At one point, the UA had 24 verbal commitments. That number has dwindled to 18, and only 10 of those are expected to sign today. Six players are up in the air. Two others will wait, possibly until February.
It isn’t a traditional signing day by any stretch. But we’re going to track it anyway, providing updates right here throughout the day.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!