Early signing day: Arizona Wildcats ink tight end, two-sport standout Colby Powers

The UA fired its coach, Kevin Sumlin, on Saturday after a 70-7 loss to Arizona State that punctuated a school-record 12-game losing streak.

The staff that’s left behind – most of which likely won’t be employed by Arizona in a few weeks – continues to work, with its immediate focus on piecing together some semblance of a signing class for 2021.

At one point, the UA had 24 verbal commitments. That number has dwindled to 18, and only 10 of those are expected to sign today. Six players are up in the air. Two others will wait, possibly until February.

It isn’t a traditional signing day by any stretch. But we’re going to track it anyway, providing updates right here throughout the day.

