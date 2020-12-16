Early signing day: Safety Logan Kraut signs with Arizona; DB Javione Carr expected to become official soon

As a baseball player, Powers is a first baseman/pitcher who throws left and bats right.

LB Matthew 'Mojo' Weerts becomes first player to sign NLI with Arizona

Linebacker Matthew “Mojo” Weerts did not waste much time.

The product of Batavia, Illinois, became the first player to sign with Arizona on Wednesday.

Weerts is an inside linebacker. The UA is listing him at 6-2, 220 pounds.

Our first NLI is in❗🏈 Mojo Weerts (ILB)🏫 Batavia High School📍 Batavia, IL#BlockA21 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/sVcK8HgDxA — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 16, 2020

Weerts chose Arizona – his only Power Five offer – over 20 other schools. They included Boise State and all three service academies.