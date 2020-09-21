Edge rusher Kylan Wilborn becomes latest veteran defender to transfer from Arizona

The SEC, Big Ten and Pac-12 have yet to start their seasons. The SEC is kicking off this week. The Big Ten is launching Oct. 24. The Pac-12 is expected to lift its postponement and begin Oct. 31 or Nov. 7. An announcement is expected Thursday.

Wilborn hasn't used a redshirt year, so he also could sit out this season and play elsewhere in 2021.

Wilborn (6-2, 252) compiled 54 tackles, 13.5 stops for losses (including 9.5 sacks) and five forced fumbles in three seasons. But most of that production came during his freshman year.

Wilborn had 33 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 2017. Over the past two seasons, he had 21 tackles, four TFLs, two sacks and one forced fumble.

Wilborn hurt his shoulder during the 2017 Foster Farms Bowl and was never quite right the following season. His role diminished further last year.

The transfers of Fields and Schooler, the Wildcats’ starting inside linebackers, created a void at the position that Wilborn’s departure only will exacerbate.