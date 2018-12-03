After one season at Arizona, UA running backs coach Clarence McKinney was named Texas Southern's next head coach on Monday. McKinney replaces former TSU coach Michael Haywood.
#TigerNation please join us in welcoming Clarence McKinney (@CoachMckinney3) the New Head Football Coach here @TexasSouthern @TSUFootball pic.twitter.com/0OtP3jtsxU— TSU Athletics (@TXSOTigers) December 3, 2018
Haywood resigned as TSU coach Tuesday after posting a 7-19 record over three seasons and FootballScoop.com reported on Wednesday that McKinney was Texas Southern’s “top target” and that “the job is his if he wants it.”
Texas Southern is located in Houston. McKinney began his coaching career in the Houston high school ranks before joining Kevin Sumlin’s staff at the University of Houston.
McKinney followed Sumlin to Texas A&M and then to Arizona. McKinney is considered one of the Wildcats’ top recruiters, especially in Texas. He also coached a running back unit that helped Arizona lead the Pac-12 in rushing for the second straight year (pending the results of this weekend’s games).
Under McKinney’s tutelage, redshirt sophomore J.J. Taylor rushed for 1,434 yards, second most in the Pac-12 and the fourth-highest single-season total in UA history.
Texas Southern is an FCS program that plays in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The Tigers finished 2-9 this season.