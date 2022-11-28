 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick

Ex-Arizona assistants Charlie Ragle, Vince Amey joining ASU's staff under Kenny Dillingham

UA Football

Charlie Ragle, assistant coach/tight ends/special teams for Wildcats football, answers questions during a press conference at the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016. Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

New Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham’s staff will include some assistants who’ve worked for the Sun Devils’ archrival.

Former Arizona assistant coaches Charlie Ragle and Vince Amey are set to join Dillingham in Tempe.

Ragle on Monday stepped down as the head coach at Idaho State. Ragle spent one season at the school, posting a 1-10 record.

“I certainly regret the timing of this move,” Ragle said in a statement. “However, once-in-a-lifetime opportunities sometimes come at inopportune moments.”

Ragle coached special teams and tight ends at Arizona from 2013-16 under Rich Rodriguez. Ragle is expected to take on the same role at ASU.

People are also reading…

Ragle and Dillingham worked together at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, where Ragle was the head coach and Dillingham was the offensive coordinator.

Amey served in multiple capacities at Arizona from 2012-17, spending his final two seasons in Tucson as the Wildcats’ defensive line coach. He coached defensive ends at Idaho State this past season.

Amey played defensive tackle for Arizona State from 1994-97. He is expected to coach the defensive line for the Sun Devils.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter: @michaeljlev 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Arizona State hires Oregon OC Dillingham, 32, as head coach

Arizona State has hired Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, making the 32-year-old the youngest head football coach in a Power Five conference. A Phoenix native, Dillingham returns to the school he graduated from 10 years ago in hopes of turning around a program that fired Herm Edwards in September after a 1-2 start. Arizona State also is facing an NCAA investigation for alleged violations of recruiting rules committed under Edwards. Dillingham began his coaching career at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, before being hired as an offensive analysis by then-Arizona State coach Todd Graham in 2014. He also worked at Memphis, Auburn and Florida State.

Watch Now: Related Video

Polish pride after Lewandowski breaks World Cup 'curse'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News