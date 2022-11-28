Ex-Arizona assistants Charlie Ragle, Vince Amey joining ASU's staff under Kenny Dillingham

New Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham’s staff will include some assistants who’ve worked for the Sun Devils’ archrival.
Former Arizona assistant coaches Charlie Ragle and Vince Amey are set to join Dillingham in Tempe.
Ragle on Monday stepped down as the head coach at Idaho State. Ragle spent one season at the school, posting a 1-10 record.
“I certainly regret the timing of this move,” Ragle said in a statement. “However, once-in-a-lifetime opportunities sometimes come at inopportune moments.”
Ragle coached special teams and tight ends at Arizona from 2013-16 under Rich Rodriguez. Ragle is expected to take on the same role at ASU.
People are also reading…
Ragle and Dillingham worked together at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, where Ragle was the head coach and Dillingham was the offensive coordinator.
Amey served in multiple capacities at Arizona from 2012-17, spending his final two seasons in Tucson as the Wildcats’ defensive line coach. He coached defensive ends at Idaho State this past season.
Amey played defensive tackle for Arizona State from 1994-97. He is expected to coach the defensive line for the Sun Devils.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter: @michaeljlev