After serving one season in the box as Ole Miss's offensive coordinator, Rich Rodriguez is a free agent again. Following Ole Miss hiring Florida Atlantic head coach Lane Kiffin for the same position, the former Arizona coach isn't expected to return as the Rebels' play-caller for 2020, per Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger

Ole Miss fired head coach Matt Luke after two seasons last Sunday. 

Rodriguez became one of the highest-paid assistant coaches last New Year's Eve, nearly a year after he was fired at Arizona, and signed a three-year contract worth $2.7 million giving him an annual salary of roughly $900,000. Rodriguez still has about $1.8 million left on his contract.

Former Arizona running backs coach Calvin Magee was a longtime assistant under Rodriguez and joined Luke's staff as a tight ends coach this season. It's unclear if Magee will be retained by Kiffin. Ole Miss will reportedly keep defensive coordinator and former Colorado head coach Mike Macintyre, per the Oxford Eagle. 

Ole Miss went 4-8 this season, but the Rodriguez-coached offense finished as the 29th-best team in total offense and No. 12 in rushing yards in FBS. 

