You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Arizona LB Tony Fields joins West Virginia as a grad transfer

Ex-Arizona LB Tony Fields joins West Virginia as a grad transfer

Arizona Wildcats linebacker Tony Fields II (1) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Arizona won 35-30. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

Three weeks after entering the college football transfer portal, former Arizona Wildcats linebacker Tony Fields announced his decision to join West Virginia as a graduate transfer.

Fields picked the Mountaineers over Minnesota and Texas Monday evening.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 220-pound Las Vegas native is the second three-year starter from Arizona's defense to transfer to West Virginia this offseason, joining safety Scottie Young Jr. Fields will also reunite with former Arizona defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae, who last coached at UA in 2017 and recruited Fields in '16.  

The Mountaineers also have former Arizona defensive coordinator Jeff Casteel as their outside linebackers coach, but was dismissed by the UA in 2016 and left the program one season prior to Fields' freshman season. 

In three seasons at Arizona, Fields played in 37 straight contests as the Wildcats' "Will" linebacker alongside Colin Schooler. Fields totaled 287 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Back Page — Episode 4 with special guest Caitlin Lowe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News