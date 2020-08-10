Ex-Arizona LB Tony Fields joins West Virginia as a grad transfer

Three weeks after entering the college football transfer portal, former Arizona Wildcats linebacker Tony Fields announced his decision to join West Virginia as a graduate transfer.

Fields picked the Mountaineers over Minnesota and Texas Monday evening.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 220-pound Las Vegas native is the second three-year starter from Arizona's defense to transfer to West Virginia this offseason, joining safety Scottie Young Jr. Fields will also reunite with former Arizona defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae, who last coached at UA in 2017 and recruited Fields in '16.

The Mountaineers also have former Arizona defensive coordinator Jeff Casteel as their outside linebackers coach, but was dismissed by the UA in 2016 and left the program one season prior to Fields' freshman season.

In three seasons at Arizona, Fields played in 37 straight contests as the Wildcats' "Will" linebacker alongside Colin Schooler. Fields totaled 287 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

