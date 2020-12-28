Ex-Arizona receiver Stanley Berryhill says he's transferring to Ball State

As Ball State prepares to face San Jose State in the Arizona Bowl on New Year's Eve, the Cardinals didn't have to look far for an addition at wide receiver for the 2021 season.

Former Arizona Wildcats slot receiver and Tucson native Stanley Berryhill, announced Monday evening on Twitter his decision to transfer to Ball State of the Mid-American Conference.

Berryhill was one of several players to leave the UA football program after the dismissal of Kevin Sumlin, who was replaced by Jedd Fisch.