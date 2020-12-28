 Skip to main content
Ex-Arizona receiver Stanley Berryhill says he's transferring to Ball State

Ex-Arizona receiver Stanley Berryhill says he's transferring to Ball State

111520-spt-ua fb-p17.jpg

Arizona wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III (86), left, and Arizona wide receiver Jamarye Joiner (10) celebrate his touchdown catch and run that gave the Wildcats a brief lead late in the fourth quarter against USC in their Pac 12 game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., November 14, 2020.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

As Ball State prepares to face San Jose State in the Arizona Bowl on New Year's Eve, the Cardinals didn't have to look far for an addition at wide receiver for the 2021 season. 

Former Arizona Wildcats slot receiver and Tucson native Stanley Berryhill, announced Monday evening on Twitter his decision to transfer to Ball State of the Mid-American Conference. 

Berryhill was one of several players to leave the UA football program after the dismissal of Kevin Sumlin, who was replaced by Jedd Fisch. 

Berryhill led the Wildcats with 23 catches for 227 yards and three touchdowns this season, and finished his UA career with 756 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns. Berryhill initially was a walk-on, but was awarded a full-ride scholarship just before the 2018 season. 

The 5-foot-10-inch, 177-pound Berryhill began high school at Mountain View, but played the upperclassman portion of his career at Orange Lutheran in Southern California, before returning to Tucson. 

Berryhill was one of four wide receivers to depart from Arizona, joining fellow Tucsonan Jamarye Joiner, sophomore Boobie Curry and freshman Ma'Jon Wright. 

With the NCAA granting a one-time transfer waiver for student-athletes this year, the redshirt junior will have two years of eligibility remaining. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

