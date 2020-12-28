Ex-Arizona receiver Stanley Berryhill says he's transferring to Ball State

As Ball State prepares to face San Jose State in the Arizona Bowl on New Year's Eve, the Cardinals didn't have to look far for an addition at wide receiver for the 2021 season.
Former Arizona Wildcats slot receiver and Tucson native Stanley Berryhill, announced Monday evening on Twitter his decision to transfer to Ball State of the Mid-American Conference.
Berryhill was one of several players to leave the UA football program after the dismissal of Kevin Sumlin, who was replaced by Jedd Fisch.
Blessed to say I’m 110% Committed to BALL STATE UNIVERSITY!!!⚫️🔴⚪️ #WeFly #1AAT @CoachAlexBailey @CoachDJSteward @coachklynch pic.twitter.com/AuPPmJ8ISO— Stanley Berryhill (@stanb14_sb) December 29, 2020
Berryhill led the Wildcats with 23 catches for 227 yards and three touchdowns this season, and finished his UA career with 756 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns. Berryhill initially was a walk-on, but was awarded a full-ride scholarship just before the 2018 season.
The 5-foot-10-inch, 177-pound Berryhill began high school at Mountain View, but played the upperclassman portion of his career at Orange Lutheran in Southern California, before returning to Tucson.
Berryhill was one of four wide receivers to depart from Arizona, joining fellow Tucsonan Jamarye Joiner, sophomore Boobie Curry and freshman Ma'Jon Wright.
With the NCAA granting a one-time transfer waiver for student-athletes this year, the redshirt junior will have two years of eligibility remaining.
