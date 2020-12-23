 Skip to main content
Ex-Arizona Wildcats react to UA hiring Jedd Fisch as head coach

Ex-Arizona Wildcats react to UA hiring Jedd Fisch as head coach

UCLA offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch, left, talks with quarterback Josh Rosen, center, and head coach Jim Mora during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif. UCLA won 31-14. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

 Mark J. Terrill

The Jedd Fisch era has begun at the University of Arizona. 

Arizona hired Fisch, the 44-year-old quarterbacks coach of the New England Patriots, as its next football head coach on Wednesday. 

Fisch replaces Kevin Sumlin, who was fired after posting a 9-20 record in three seasons including the 70-7 loss to rival Arizona State in the Territorial Cup game. 

Fisch has held numerous assistant coaching positions in the NFL with the Patriots, Rams, Seahawks, Broncos, Ravens and Texans, and also coached collegiately at UCLA, Michigan, Minnesota, Miami and Florida. Although Fisch has coached in some capacity since 1997, his only head coaching title was during the 2017 season, when UCLA fired Jim Mora and Fisch served as interim head coach.  

Fisch, a New Jersey native, didn't receive the warmest welcome to Tucson from ex-Wildcats. Here are some of their reactions: 

