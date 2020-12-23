Ex-Arizona Wildcats react to UA hiring Jedd Fisch as head coach

The Jedd Fisch era has begun at the University of Arizona.
Arizona hired Fisch, the 44-year-old quarterbacks coach of the New England Patriots, as its next football head coach on Wednesday.
Fisch replaces Kevin Sumlin, who was fired after posting a 9-20 record in three seasons including the 70-7 loss to rival Arizona State in the Territorial Cup game.
Fisch has held numerous assistant coaching positions in the NFL with the Patriots, Rams, Seahawks, Broncos, Ravens and Texans, and also coached collegiately at UCLA, Michigan, Minnesota, Miami and Florida. Although Fisch has coached in some capacity since 1997, his only head coaching title was during the 2017 season, when UCLA fired Jim Mora and Fisch served as interim head coach.
Fisch, a New Jersey native, didn't receive the warmest welcome to Tucson from ex-Wildcats. Here are some of their reactions:
How do you fumble the bag this much? Damn shame,burried your own grave again.— Scooby Wright III (@TwoStarScoob) December 23, 2020
Nepotism.— Scooby Wright III (@TwoStarScoob) December 23, 2020
I am announcing that I am entering the alumni transfer portal and I’ve decided to take my talents to @CoastalFootball— Scooby Wright III (@TwoStarScoob) December 23, 2020
Don't know how this will turn out for us. But also not sure why @UArizonaPres & @Dave_Heeke would reach out to alumni to get input and then do the exact opposite. I hope this ends up well but kind of a slap in the face to all of the alumni.— Matt Scott (@mscottqb10) December 23, 2020
🤜🏽🤛🏽 pic.twitter.com/XzsxvN6fUf— Antonio Pierce (@AntonioPierce) December 23, 2020
Last week we were told by @Dave_Heeke it was our program as alums. We just found out otherwise. This hire goes against his words that day talking about who would lead @ArizonaFBall.I’m too emotional to say anything else. Not happy with @UArizonaPres would be an understatement— Barrett Baker (@BarrettBaker27) December 23, 2020
