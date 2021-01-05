Ex-Cats 'Gronk,' Folk, former CDO star Martinez shined during pandemic-affected NFL season

The NFL put on a full season during a global pandemic, though it came with some complications. The 2020 regular season ended on Sunday, and the Wild Card Weekend playoffs are scheduled to start Saturday.
Here's a look at how Tucson natives and former Arizona Wildcats performed this season — and who some of them will face in the playoffs:
Dane Cruikshank, DB, Titans
Season stats: In Cruikshank's third year in the NFL, the safety and former fifth-round draft pick played in two games, registering one interception, before aggravating a groin injury that sidelined him earlier in the season. Cruikshank enters the final season of his rookie contract in 2021.
Up next: No. 4 Titans vs. No. 5 Ravens (Sunday, 1:05 p.m., Ch. 9)
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, S/LB, 49ers
Season stats: The Tucson native played in 11 games after spending last season on the 49ers' practice squad. After switching from safety to linebacker, Flannigan-Fowles recorded nine tackles and played 74 defensive snaps.
Nick Foles, QB, Bears
Season stats: It appeared Mitch Trubisky's time in Chicago was over Foles, acquired from Jacksonville in the offseason, led the Bears to a come-from-behind victory at Atlanta in September. Foles threw for 1,852 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in eight starts, but after four straight losses, Trubisky was re-installed into the starting lineup. Foles will enter the second year of his three-year, $24 million contract in 2021.
Up next: No. 2 Saints vs. No. 7 Bears (Sunday, 2:40 p.m., Ch. 13/Nickelodeon/Amazon Prime)
Nick Folk, K, Patriots
Season stats: Folk connected on a career-best 92.9% of his field goals this season, and hit 25 straight to end the season. Folk was also 30 of 33 on PATs.
Rob Gronkowski, TE, Buccaneers
Season stats: "Gronk" came out of retirement this year to reunite with his buddy Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. While he didn't have a career season, Gronkowski still flashed signs of what makes him great. Gronkowski caught 45 passes for 623 yards and seven touchdowns as the Bucs finished the regular season with the second-best passing offense in the NFL, averaging 289.1 yards per game.
Up next: No. 4 Washington Football Team vs. No. 5 Buccaneers (Saturday, 6:15 p.m., Ch. 4)
Blake Martinez, LB, Giants
Season stats: After signing a three-year, $30.7 million contract with the Giants in the offseason, Martinez recorded 151 tackles, four shy of his career-high from 2019.
Will Parks, S, Broncos
Season stats: The homecoming for "Philly Will" was short-lived. The Eagles waived the former UA safety midway through the season, and Parks found his way back to the team that drafted him in 2016, the Broncos. Parks finished the seasoon with 31 tackles as a reserve defensive back and special teams player.
J.J. Taylor, RB, Patriots
Season stats: The undrafted Taylor bounced between New England's practice squad and the active roster, but left an impression on Bill Belichick, setting up the running back for a potentially larger role in the Patriots' running back room in '21. Taylor rushed for 110 yards on 23 carries.
Levi Wallace, CB, Bills
Season stats: The former Tucson High player started 12 games, missing four because of an ankle injury. Wallace recorded 48 tackles and intercepted two passes, matching his picks total from the 2019 season. The 25-year-old has 161 career tackles in three seasons.
Up next: No. 2 Bills vs. No. 7 Colts (11:05 a.m., Sunday, Ch. 13)
Jace Whittaker, CB, Arizona Cardinals
Season stats: The undrafted cornerback played in four games, and finished with four tackles.
