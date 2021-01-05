Ex-Cats 'Gronk,' Folk, former CDO star Martinez shined during pandemic-affected NFL season

Season stats: It appeared Mitch Trubisky's time in Chicago was over Foles, acquired from Jacksonville in the offseason, led the Bears to a come-from-behind victory at Atlanta in September. Foles threw for 1,852 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in eight starts, but after four straight losses, Trubisky was re-installed into the starting lineup. Foles will enter the second year of his three-year, $24 million contract in 2021.

Up next: No. 2 Saints vs. No. 7 Bears (Sunday, 2:40 p.m., Ch. 13/Nickelodeon/Amazon Prime)

Nick Folk, K, Patriots

Season stats: Folk connected on a career-best 92.9% of his field goals this season, and hit 25 straight to end the season. Folk was also 30 of 33 on PATs.

Rob Gronkowski, TE, Buccaneers

Season stats: "Gronk" came out of retirement this year to reunite with his buddy Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. While he didn't have a career season, Gronkowski still flashed signs of what makes him great. Gronkowski caught 45 passes for 623 yards and seven touchdowns as the Bucs finished the regular season with the second-best passing offense in the NFL, averaging 289.1 yards per game.