Ex-New Mexico DT Aaron Blackwell commits to Arizona Wildcats, reunites with former coach

Arizona added another piece to its defensive line rotation on Saturday when Aaron Blackwell that he will enroll as the UA as a graduate transfer after playing at New Mexico. Blackwell, who was a redshirt senior at UNM in 2019, is eligible to play immediately.

Been an insane ride, and I am beyond excited to finish things of back in my home state, Thank God for everything and always trust in his plan! #BearDown pic.twitter.com/RnFdJzSwT8 — The Absurd Hero (@Blackwell7Aaron) January 18, 2020

The 6-foot-3-inch, 278-pound Blackwell reunites with former New Mexico defensive line coach Stan Eggen, who was hired by Arizona earlier this month.

Blackwell, a Peoria Liberty High School alumnus and Mesa Community College product, registered 13 tackles and 3.5 stops for loss in 2017 and '18. As a junior in 2018, Blackwell played in 11 games at nose tackle and started the final four contests. In 2019, Blackwell suffered a season-ending right knee injury and medically redshirted, which granted him an additional year of eligibility.

Blackwell will join an interior defensive line group that consists of Trevon Mason, JB Brown, Myles Tapusoa, Mykee Irving, Jalen Cochran, Dion Wilson Jr., Kyon Barrs, Nahe Sulunga and Regen Terry.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports