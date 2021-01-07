Ex-Notre Dame CB Isaiah Rutherford transfers to Arizona Wildcats

The transfers continue to buy into Jedd Fisch and the Arizona Wildcats.

The latest addition to new defensive coordinator Don Brown's secondary could be the biggest — and most-needed — one, after four-star cornerback and Notre Dame transfer Isaiah Rutherford committed to the UA on Twitter Thursday night.

The 6-foot, 192-pound Rutherford, who played at Jesuit High School in the Sacramento area, signed with the Fighting Irish over Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Oregon, USC and Tennessee, among others, in 2019.

After two seasons at Notre Dame, only appearing in one game, Rutherford transferred to the UA, becoming the latest pickup for the Wildcats through the transfer portal, which Fisch said would utilize similarly to "free agency."

Rutherford, who will come to UA as a sophomore, joined former four-star defensive end Jason Harris, Northwestern safety Gunner Maldonado and NU running back Drake Anderson as players to transfer to Arizona since Fisch was hired.