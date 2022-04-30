 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ex-UA wide receiver Stanley Berryhill signs with Atlanta Falcons as undrafted free agent

102321-tuc-spt-uafb-p25.jpg

Arizona wide receiver Stanley Berryhill signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent at the conclusion of the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday. 

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Stanley Berryhill III is a Falcon — again. 

The former Arizona Wildcats wide receiver signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent following the conclusion of the final round of the NFL draft on Saturday. 

After a draft that didn't include any Wildcats for the second time in three years, Berryhill became the first Wildcat to sign with an NFL team as an UDFA. Berryhill, a Tucson native, played youth football for the Tucson Falcons, where he was teammates with current UA wide receiver Jamarye Joiner. 

After playing for the Tucson Falcons, Berryhill prepped at Mountain View High School, before moving to Southern California to finish his high school career at Orange Lutheran. Berryhill returned to Tucson to play for the hometown Wildcats as a walk-on, and then was rewarded a scholarship prior to the 2019 season. 

In four seasons as a slot wide receiver at Arizona, Berryhill caught 139 passes for 1,477 yards and nine touchdowns, while also starring as a "gunner" on the UA's punt coverage in 2021. 

"(NFL coaches) talked to me about being a punt returner and kick returner, but I told them that I'd love to play gunner, too. It's something I wouldn't mind doing at the next level," Berryhill told ESPN Tucson on Thursday. 

Berryhill added he wanted "to go to a team where I can contribute right away, whether it's special teams or receiver."

"Whichever team I can help right away, contribute and make the 53-man roster," Berryhill said. "Just getting on a team, getting my foot in the door and let the rest take care of itself."

Berryhill is now the fourth Tucsonan signed with an NFL team, joining Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and New York Giants star linebacker Blake Martinez. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

