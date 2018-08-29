Minnesota Vikings wide receiver and former Arizona Wildcat Cayleb Jones was booked into the Dakota County Jail, per Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune in Minneapolis.
Jones was arrested Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. on probable cause of felony theft, misdemeanor domestic violence and interfering with a 911 call. Jones was not formally charged, but is due in court Wednesday at Noon in Minnesota.
Vikings general manager Rick Spielman released a statement following Jones' arrest to the Star Tribune.
“We are aware of the situation involving Cayleb Jones and are in the process of gathering more information. Further comment will be provided at the appropriate time,” Spielman said.
In April, Jones was suspended for the first four games of the 2018 season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. Jones has still participated in all team activities despite the suspension.
Jones is now entering his third season with the Vikings after joining the team as a member of the practice squad in 2016.